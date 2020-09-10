US Open 2020: How to watch the women's semifinals today without cable

Wimbledon was canceled and the French Open was postponed until the end of September, but the US Open got underway as originally scheduled, starting on the last Monday in August. Despite starting on time, this year's tournament has been anything but normal.

There are no raucous New York crowds because matches are played without fans, numerous players have dropped out voluntarily and some that remained complained of the tournament's chaotic response after Benoit Paire of France tested positive for COVID-19. And top-seeded Novak Djokovic was forced to default his fourth-round match after striking a line judge with a ball.

With only four days left in the tournament, four women and four men remain in the singles competitions. The women's semifinals take place Thursday, and the men's semifinals will follow on Friday. The women's final will be played on Saturday and the men's final will conclude the US Open on Sunday.

Here's everything fans need to know to watch all the action from Flushing, New York, without a cable subscription.

Al Bello/Getty Images

What is the tournament schedule?

The women's singles semifinals will be played this evening, Thursday, Sept 10. Here are the matchups:

(28) Jennifer Brady vs. (4) Naomi Osaka at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

Victoria Azarenka vs. (3) Serena Williams at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

The men's semifinals will begin on Friday afternoon. Here are the matchups:

(20) Pablo Carreño vs. (5) Alexander Zverev at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

(3) Daniil Medvedev vs. (2) Dominic Thiem at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

The women's final is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Saturday, and the men's final will start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Sunday.

Check out the US Open's official site for daily schedules and results.

How can I watch the US Open on TV?



The remaining singles matches in the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN. You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com or via the ESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the matches live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

You can watch the women's semifinal match between Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka on Thursday evening on , but that's the only semifinal or final match scheduled to be streamed live on ESPN's standalone streaming service. ESPN Plus costs $6 a month or $50 a year.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange package includes ESPN.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes ESPN.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Who's not playing?

On the men's side, two big names are missing from this year's tournament. They have 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them, including a combined nine US Open titles. Defending champion Rafael Nadal dropped out, citing COVID-19 concerns, while Roger Federer is on the shelf for the rest of the year after undergoing two operations on his right knee. Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka also skipped the tournament.

Benoit Paire, who tested positive, was seeded 17th in the men's draw and withdrew prior to the start of the tournament.

On the women's side, defending champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the tournament before it began, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep. Like Nadal, all three cited coronavirus concerns.