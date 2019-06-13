US Open 2019: How to watch Tiger Woods golf at Pebble Beach live without cable

The 119th US Open golf tournament is set to tee off at the iconic Pebble Beach course along the California coast on Thursday, June 13. It's Pebble's sixth time hosting the event and the first since 2010. Brooks Koepka has won the last two US Opens as part of his run of winning three of the past five majors. He'll face stiff competition from Tiger Woods, who won earlier this year at The Masters in incredible fashion -- and also won the US Open at Pebble way back in 2000. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will also be competing. See all the 2019 U.S. Open odds here.
Here is the cord cutter's guide to watching the US Open, the toughest test in golf.
- Round 1: Thursday, June 13
- Round 2: Friday, June 14
- Round 3: Saturday, June 15
- Round 4: Sunday, June 16
Broadcast TV
The US Open will be broadcast on Fox, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas. You can also watch early round coverage on FS1.
Here's the broadcast schedule of the four rounds:
- Thursday and Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox
- Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Fox
- Sunday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Fox
Online or streaming
Fox Sports Go and the Fox Sports Go app will have the livestream of each round, but you need to log in with a pay TV account. You can get an ad-supported livestream without authentication at USOpen.com and via the US Open app.
If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the tournament with a live-TV streaming service if you live in the right area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks.
Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast ($55 at eBay).
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.
Sling TV
Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's basic $45-a-month Access plan includes Fox and FS1. You can see if a live feed of Fox is available in your area here.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of Fox is available in your area.
DirecTV Now
DirecTV Now's cheapest, $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox and FS1. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.
FuboTV
Fubo costs $55 per month and includes Fox and FS1. It carries live, local channels in dozens of markets.
