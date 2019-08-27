Tim Clayton/Corbis

The 2019 tennis season is drawing to a close. The fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is now underway at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The US Open runs every day through Sept. 8.

On the men's side, top seed Novak Djokovic is the defending champion and has won four of the last five Gram Slams to run his number of Grand Slam men's titles to 16, behind only Rafael Nadal with 18 and Roger Federer with 20. Not surprisingly, Nadal and Federer are the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively.

On the women's side, Naomi Osaka is the top seed and will try to repeat as US Open champion after early exits at Wimbledon and the French Open this summer. French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is the No. 2 seed, and Karolína Plíšková is the No. 3 seed. Fresh off her Wimbledon victory last month, Simona Halep is the No. 4 seed. Winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams is the No. 8 seed ahead of two other Americans, No. 10 seed Madison Keys and No. 11 seed Sloane Stephens, who shocked the tennis world by winning the US Open two years ago.

What is the tournament schedule?

The tournament began on Monday, Aug. 26. There are both day and night matches throughout the fortnight. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. ET each day and runs until 11 p.m. ET or later.

The US Open Women's Final is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Men's Final is the following day, Sunday, Sept. 8, also at 4 p.m. ET.

Here's the updated schedule of play from USOpen.org.

How can I watch the US Open on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.

How can I stream the US Open live?

You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream matches on ESPN Plus, which is ESPN's $5-a-month streaming service, or use a live-TV streaming service.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN and ESPN2.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.