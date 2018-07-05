France vs. Uruguay World Cup: live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Enlarge Image Franck Fife / AFP/Getty Images

Leer en Español

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is down to eight teams and we've got two scintillating quarterfinal matches this Friday. First up is France vs. Uruguay, followed by Brazil vs. Belgium. All of these teams are capable of winning the World Cup.

France features a potent attack led by Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and breakout teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, who torched Argentina earlier this week. The big question mark for Uruguay is whether Edinson Cavani can play. After netting both goals in his team's win over Portugual, the Paris Saint-Germain star sustained a calf injury and is in jeopardy of missing this match. He returned to training on Thursday but his status remains in doubt. Girona's Christian Stuani will most likely take his place if he can't play.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. On TV it will only be carried on FS1 and Telemundo, not Fox. (Note: CNET may get a commission from subscriptions placed through services featured in this article.)

Click here for a full schedule of games for the 2018 World Cup.

I only care about the final. When's the final?

The 2018 World Cup champion will be crowned on July 15. The final match is set to start at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Sunday, July 15 from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. It will be broadcast on Fox.

Where can I watch highlights?

Twitter and Snapchat have partnered with Fox Sports to show highlights in the US. You can see every goal scored from every game just moments after it happens on Twitter, in addition to game previews, recaps and other live programming from Moscow's Red Square with US soccer greats Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas. On Snapchat, you can watch videos of behind-the-scenes highlights and reactions from soccer fans across the world.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to buy a media streamer in 2018

World Cup streaming options

You can use one of the big five live-TV streaming services or Fubo to watch the World Cup. In many markets, however, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox (and the other local networks), so be sure to check what Fox offers in your area for any service before committing. To help you test the waters, each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. You'll need to spring for the $60-a-month Go Big plan to also get NBC Universo. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

Fubo

Fubo costs $20 for the first month, then $45 per month, and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and NBC Universo. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo but not NBC Universo. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo, and the $5-a-month Español Pack will net you NBC Universo. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, but neither the Blue nor Orange plan include Telemundo or NBC Universo. You can get NBC Universo (but not Telemundo) with the $10-a-month Best of Spanish TV add-on. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and NBC Universo.

23andMe wants you to find a new World Cup team in your blood: Find your genetic match.

Cord cutter curious? 10 considerations before you cancel cable TV.