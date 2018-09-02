Update iOS 12 beta to get rid of the annoying update notification

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

My iPhone ( ) alarm went off this morning, I snoozed it once (OK, twice), then rolled out of bed to brush my teeth and check my email and the weather. Before I could open the Mail app, I got a notification telling me that "A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 12 beta."

I hit Close to ignore it, locked my iPhone and then unlocked it and as I opened the Weather app, the same notification appeared again. Again, I tapped Close to ignore it, set down my iPhone and looked out the window to determine the weather like someone from the Victorian era or the early 1990's.

After brushing, I picked up my iPhone and before I could check last night's baseball scores on the MLB app, the thing popped up again.

Fine, I thought, you win, Apple. I'll start my day by updating my iPhone to the next version of the iOS 12 public beta. Sadly, I discovered when I went into Settings that no beta update was available.

With no update awaiting me, I tried restarting my iPhone. No luck -- the update notification was still following me, popping up each time I unlocked my iPhone. According to the internet, I was not alone in suffering from the constant notification about updating my iPhone.

Finally, Apple issues beta update

I checked the Settings app throughout the morning for an update and was dismayed each time the Settings app declared that my iPhone was up to date. Just now, however, I checked yet again and was thrilled to see that the iOS 12 public beta 10 was ready to be downloaded and installed. There was great rejoicing.

Head to Settings > General > Software Update to update your iPhone. After updating, you will no longer see the update notification.

Reportedly, the same issue has been affecting and annoying users of the developer beta and updating to iOS 12 developer beta 12 fixes the issue.

