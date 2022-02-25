Ukraine Refugees: How to Help Those Affected by the Russian Invasion

Hannibal Hanschke/Stringer/GettyImages

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spawned a refugee crisis that is only expected to worsen in the coming weeks. According to CBC, more than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes in the two days since military attacks began, and United Nations aid agencies warn that the conflict in Ukraine could cause 5 million refugees to leave the country. Politico reports that Poland is preparing for the arrival of 1 million Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 137 people have been killed and another 316 wounded in the first days of military attacks, per the Washington Post. The US and European countries have condemned Russia's actions and agreed on a set of penalties against Russia and its leaders, including economic sanctions .

Ukraine officials have declared a national state of emergency, and citizens affected by the war will need help. We've gathered a list of organizations offering aid during this crisis. We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Note: We based our list on evaluations from Charity Navigator, which rates charities based on their financial health, accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator has assigned a "Give With Confidence" designation to the organizations listed below. Before you give, here's how to vet a charity.

GlobalGiving



Global Giving has started a fundraiser to provide clean water, food and shelter to refugees in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

(Ranked 96.66 on Charity Navigator.)

Hope for Ukraine



Hope for Ukraine is accepting donations to help citizens of Ukraine with basic necessities.

(Ranked 90/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Project Hope



Project Hope is sending medicine, supplies and aid to families in Ukraine. The organization is accepting donations to help deliver those items.

(Ranked 82.09/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Save the Children

The Save the Children organization is delivering essential humanitarian aid across the globe. Donations go toward items like food, blankets and face masks.

(Ranked 91.82/100 on Charity Navigator.)

World Help

World Help is providing food, water and other necessities to families in Ukraine. It's accepting donations and notes that $35 pays for one week of food and water for one refugee.

(Ranked 82.6/100 on Charity Navigator.)