US Open 2018: When the matches start, how to watch and more

The fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is upon us. The US Open begins in New York on Monday, Aug. 27.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal is the defending champion, and also won his 11th French Open title this year. Rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are in fine form, with Federer winning the Australian Open and Djokovic winning Wimbledon earlier this year. The other top seeds are Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev.

On the women's side, Sloane Stephens will attempt to defend her US Open title but, unlike last year, she may need to contend with Serena Williams, who is back from maternity leave and seeded 17th. Rounding out the top four seeds with Stephens are Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber.

What is the tournament schedule?

The tournament begins on Monday, Aug. 27. There are both day and night matches throughout the fortnight. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. ET each day and runs until 11 p.m. ET or later.

The U.S. Open Women's Final is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Saturday, Sept. 8. The Men's Final is the following day, Sunday, Sept. 9, also at 4 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the US Open on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.

How can I livestream the US Open?

You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN.

Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the tournament. You can livestream it with one of the big five live-TV streaming services. Each service offers a free, seven-day trial. Wait until the second half of the fortnight to start your trial, and you can watch all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matches without spending a dime.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest, $45-a-month Access plan includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling TV

Sling TV's cheapest, $25-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Now Playing: Watch this: The TCL 6 series has an insanely good picture for the...

Best TVs for 2018: Hand-picked by CNET, there's something for every budget.

Cord cutter's guide: The best live TV services for when you ditch cable.