Twitter will let iPhone owners tweet with just your voice. Here's how to do it

Angela Lang/CNET

Sometimes saying what you want to say is easier than typing it out -- and now you can. This week, Twitter added a new feature for iPhone ( ) users that lets you tweet a voice recording that you capture through the app. The feature is limited for now (Twitter says it's testing it out), but the company is hopeful that it can release the new voice tweet tool "in the coming weeks" for all iOS devices.

The recorded tweets will appear as usual in your followers' timeline, alongside text tweets. Each audio tweet can last up to 140 seconds (or two minutes, 20 seconds). If you exceed the time limit, the app will create a new recording, stringing together a thread of voice tweets.

To get started, make sure you've updated to the latest version of Twitter on your iPhone and then open the app. If you're part of the limited-time group, you'll see a new purple icon of wavelengths located next to the camera icon. Tap it. Then tap the red microphone icon (over a photo of your profile picture) when you're ready to begin recording your voice tweet. When you're finished, tap Done in the top right corner.

From here, you can finalize your tweet by adding text, photos, location or a GIF, then tap Tweet. To listen to your tweet or someone else's, just tap the image in your timeline. If you're using an iPhone, the video will be displayed in a new window so you can listen while you scroll through other tweets.

Twitter says you can also listen to the audio tweets while you're doing other things on your phone, like responding to a text message or checking your emails -- kind of like a micro podcast. Twitter is slowly rolling out the new recording tool to iPhone users, so if you don't see it yet, check back in the next few weeks.

