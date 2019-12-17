Turn your recipes into shopping lists with this meal-planning app

Whisk

If you like to plan your meals ahead of time, you know what a drag it can be to find recipes, make a detailed list of ingredients and actually get yourself to the grocery store each week. An updated app from smart food platform Whisk wants to cut down on the hassle by turning your saved recipes into shopping lists for you. You can share those lists across devices, or use them to order groceries online.

Data shows that the responsibility for planning meals, checking for ingredients and the actual grocery shopping tends to be shared by different people in a house. That's where a shared shopping list can help, Nick Holzherr, head of product for Whisk at Samsung Next, told CNET in an email.

Whisk joins a growing number of apps focused on managing groceries, including AnyList, Mealime and Yummly -- all of which aim to help you stay organized and share responsibilities for keeping track of ingredients and shopping lists.

Here's how to use the Whisk app to add recipes and ingredients to your shopping list:

1. Download the Whisk app, or use the web version.

2. Navigate to a recipe page anywhere on the internet, for example, Food Network, AllRecipes or Bon Appetit.

3. At the bottom of the browser window, tap the box with an up arrow in it to bring up a window with sharing options.

4. Tap the Whisk app from those options.

5. When Whisk opens, tap Add to shopping list.

6. Choose the list you want at the top of the page, and uncheck any ingredients you don't need.

7. Tap Add items at the bottom.

Share your shopping list

1. Open the app, and tap the recipe list you want to share.

2. At the top right, tap the icon that looks like a person. A window will pop up that lets you toggle list sharing to enabled.

3. Tap Invite someone to add their contact information and share the list via text message, email or URL.

You can save your favorite recipes in the app for easy future access, and adjust serving sizes and see nutritional information. Use your voice assistant app like Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant to add items to your shopping list as well. You can take your list to the store with you, or order groceries online through Walmart, Amazon Fresh, Instacart and other stores.

You can download Whisk free on iOS and Android, or use it on the web, via Chrome extension, or through Bixby, Alexa and Google voice assistants.

