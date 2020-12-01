Turn your Fire TV into a larger Amazon Echo Show. Here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've got an Amazon Echo device, like the Echo Dot, but thought about upgrading to an Echo Show, you might not need to spend the extra cash. You can now turn a Fire TV into an Echo Show and control it with the Echo speaker you already have.

Not only does it provide you with a much larger screen than the Echo Show, but it can also display your front door camera on the TV screen. It also eliminates the need to use your Fire Stick remote to control the TV by letting you control everything with just your voice. (Sorry, touchscreen and camera not included.)

To get started, make sure your Echo device is connected to your Fire TV -- you can do so manually or with automatic pairing. For example, if you ask Alexa to play a movie, it'll ask you to confirm that you want to use your Alexa device to control your Fire TV. Once you do this, you can say something like "Alexa, show me the weather," which Alexa will display on the TV, rather than vocally telling you the weather through the speaker.

You can also say, "Alexa, scroll left/right" to navigate on the screen. Both of these are features you've never been able to use on the Fire TV before.

New Alexa commands for visual experiences on your Fire TV

"Alexa, show me my calendar"

"Alexa, show me the front door camera"

"Alexa, show me my to-do list"

"Alexa, show me the traffic in Louisville"

"Alexa, show me my shopping list"

New ways to navigate your Fire TV hands-free

"Alexa, go back" to go back to the previous screen

"Alexa, go home"

"Alexa, go to my Watch List" when watching Prime Video ( )

"Alexa, find comedies" and choose a title by saying "Alexa, select No. 3"

In October, Amazon announced it would release the new update in the coming weeks, so if you don't see it yet, it may not have rolled out to your device. The new features will be available for use on all Fire TV devices, including Fire TV without an Alexa-enabled remote.

