CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Operating Systems

Turn on the dark mode in Windows 10

You don't have to be jealous of Mac and Android users. In Windows 10, you can turn on dark mode, too.

windows-10-dark-mode

Turn on dark mode in Windows 10.

 Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

MacOS got dark mode last year in Mojave, allowing Mac users to apply a dark theme across apps. Android also got a dark mode setting last year, and the upcoming Android Q will make it drop-dead easy to turn on.

You can dim the lights in Windows 10 ($106 at Amazon) as well, if you want to  decrease eye strain, lessen sleep disruption, save battery life or even if you just like how it looks.

Here's how to turn on dark mode in Windows 10: Go to Settings, tap Personalization, tap Colors and then under Choose your default app mode, choose Dark.

Now playing: Watch this: Collections make it easier to share content on Microsoft...
2:01
Mentioned Above
Microsoft Windows 10 Home (OEM)
$105
See it
$129 Walmart
See It
$129 Abt Electronics
See It
$105 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Android Messages for Web makes texting so much better: Google's answer to iMessages for typing texts on your laptop will save you time.

Your smart bulbs aren't dimming the way you think they are. Here's why: Dim a bulb down to 50%, and you might only get 25% of the lumens you'd get at full blast. And guess what? That's a good thing.

Microsoft Windows 10

Next Article: Google Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives