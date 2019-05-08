Turn on the dark mode in Windows 10

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

MacOS got dark mode last year in Mojave, allowing Mac users to apply a dark theme across apps. Android also got a dark mode setting last year, and the upcoming Android Q will make it drop-dead easy to turn on.

You can dim the lights in Windows 10 ( ) as well, if you want to decrease eye strain, lessen sleep disruption, save battery life or even if you just like how it looks.

Here's how to turn on dark mode in Windows 10: Go to Settings, tap Personalization, tap Colors and then under Choose your default app mode, choose Dark.

Now playing: Watch this: Collections make it easier to share content on Microsoft...

Mentioned Above Microsoft Windows 10 Home (OEM) $105 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.