Try this awesome, hidden Amazon Echo music tip for yourself

Chris Monroe/CNET

Instead of hearing your Alexa alarm blare an awful, jolting tone, how about some nice, soothing music? Or something peppy, perhaps? Maybe you want to start your day out right with a personal theme song. Whatever your musical taste, we're going to show you how to set a song as your Amazon Echo speaker alarm -- something you can't do from the Echo app.

The only default options you have for the Alarms setting in the Alexa app are Celebrity Sounds and regular monotonous sounds (yawn). However, saying these magic words to Alexa can have you waking up to Queen's greatest hits or Lizzo in no time, "Alexa, set an alarm for 7 a.m. to [song]." The voice assistant will then set your alarm to play the song you chose, at the specified time.

Setting music alarms also provides a loophole to listen to songs that are typically only available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. For example, if you're an Amazon Prime Music subscriber (not Unlimited,) you don't have access to all artists. Alexa will say, "it isn't included with Prime, but is available with Amazon Music Unlimited." However, if you request to hear it as an alarm, you can listen to the full song.

Now playing: Watch this: Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

By default, Alexa will pull the songs from Amazon Music. However, you can change the music database to your supported preferred music service, like Spotify or Apple Music. Open the Alexa app menu and select Settings. Scroll down and tap Music & Podcasts > Default Services. From here, you can tap Change under the Music section and make your selection. However, if you don't see your preferred music service, you'll need to tap Select default service and choose one of the options.

Now that you've learned this trick to set music alarms and listen to any artist you'd like on your smart speaker, here are five more surprising music hacks for your Amazon Echo, another favorite hidden Amazon Echo trick and four Amazon Echo settings that make it easier to talk to Alexa.