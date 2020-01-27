The Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues into a new week Monday, when Trump's lawyers continue their opening arguments in the case. Today's session will start at its regular weekday time of 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET as opposed to Saturday's early start of 10 a.m. ET. Jay Sekulow, a member of the president's legal team, called today's presentation a "trailer" and "coming attractions" in advance of more in-depth arguments this week.

Overseen by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the trial will run six days a week, including Saturdays, for potentially three to five weeks. The rules were hashed out in a 13-hour day 1 session on Tuesday, and Friday marked the final day House Democrats were allotted to state their case against the president. Their 24 hours of time culminated in closing arguments by Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave an impassioned plea for a fair trial.

In his concluding remarks, Rep. Adam Schiff says the right to a fair trial is essential to America.

"I implore you — give America a fair trial. Give America a fair trial. She's worth it." https://t.co/loj1yQpaew pic.twitter.com/q0Y9DE9YWo — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2020

The president's lawyers now have a similar 24-hour window spread over three days to mount a defense. Former reality television star Trump was not thrilled about the Saturday start of his defense, tweeting that it's the "Death Valley in T.V."

At issue in the trial is whether Trump should be removed from office for his conduct in dealing with Ukraine. That includes a phone call in July in which he appears to have asked that country's president to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, currently a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden's ties to a Ukrainian gas company, in exchange for US military aid.

In a December vote, the House passed two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. Both votes were largely along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House. The votes of 67 senators in the Republican-controlled Senate are required to remove the president from office.

How can I watch?

Various news networks and outlets will livestream the day's events. A number of broadcasters, including PBS and cable news channels Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and C-SPAN, have been preempting regular programming to offer live broadcasts. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS Interactive, which is owned by ViacomCBS.)

Local broadcasters CBS, ABC and NBC have also preempted regular programming to broadcast the trial.

You can also livestream the trial for free online at sites such as C-SPAN or through YouTube channels for various news outlets including CBS News which is embedded above.

What time does it start?

Monday's Senate trial is set to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Who else has been impeached?

Trump is the third president to be impeached by the House since the Constitution was adopted in 1788. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were also impeached.

President Richard Nixon resigned before the House had a chance to impeach him for his role in the Watergate scandal. Both Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the Senate in their respective impeachment trials.

What does Trump have to say?

In a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in December before the House vote, Trump blasted the proceedings and said "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

"It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American people," the president wrote. "While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record."

He has since commented and tweeted many times about the impeachment, calling it a "disgrace" and a "hoax." As talk picked up over the weekend for former national security advisor John Bolton to testify, Trump tweeted that he "never told" Bolton to tie Ukraine aid to investigating the Democrats.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Bolton writes in his new book, a manuscript of which was obtained by The New York Times, that Trump refused to release $400 million in military aid unless Ukraine helped investigate his political rivals.

Where can I learn more about impeachment?

CBS News has full coverage of the impeachment process, inquiry and proceedings.

