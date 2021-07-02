Trump Organization under legal fire: What you need to know today

James Martin/CNET

As part of an ongoing investigation in the financial dealings of former President Donald Trump's keystone business operation, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged this week with tax crimes related to an alleged 15-year tax fraud scheme that began in 2005.

The charges (PDF), brought by Manhattan's district attorney's office on Thursday, claim that Trump's business helped executives avoid paying taxes by hiding compensation and employment perks -- including free cars and rent for luxury housing -- from state and federal tax offices.

Here's what we know about the charges of tax fraud, what the charges mean for Trump's business ventures and what could happen next.

What are the criminal charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg?

According to the charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg helped executives evade taxes by hiding compensation paid to employees. The charges (PDF) include:

Between at least 2005 to around June 30, 2021, the Trump Organization and Weisellberg devised a scheme to compensate Weisellberg and other executives in a manner that was "off the books."

Weisselberg concealed he was a resident of New York City and avoided paying approximately $556,385 in federal taxes, $106,586 in state taxes and $238,159 in city taxes.

From 2005 to June 2021, the Trump Organization paid rent, utility bills and garage expenses for the apartment Weisselberg lived in. The compensation was unreported.

The Trump business paid private school tuition for several members of Weisselberg's family, which Weisselberg did not report.

The Trump business made the annual lease payments on two Mercedes Benz cars used by Weisselberg but were not reported.

The Trump Organization used a records-keeping scheme that underreported compensation to Weisselberg and other executives. As a result of the underreporting, Weisselberg hid $1,760,630 from tax authorities.

How is former President Donald Trump involved?

Trump isn't a direct target of the indictment, but analysts note that activity around Weisselberg, a staunch ally for decades, could open up a broader investigation into the Trump Organization, according to CNBC. Prosecutors continue to look through the organization's financial records and Trump's tax returns and documents, looking for evidence of other financial crimes. It is unclear if Trump or members of his family will be charged.

Trump's business and real estate ventures -- which include dozens of office buildings, apartments, hotels and golf courses -- are a foundation of personal wealth and fame. It's widely argued that the Trump Organization turned the former president into a household name that led to the TV show "The Apprentice," and eventually to the White House. Legal trouble could affect Trump's campaign if he were to run for a second presidential term in 2024.

What do we know about the central figure in this case?

Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's long-time CFO, has been associated with the Trump family for nearly 50 years, The New York Times reported, working first for Fred Trump -- the former president's father -- before becoming CFO of the Trump Organization. According to the Times, Weisselberg is responsible for everything from establishing the organization's accounting department to helping with Trump's personal tax returns.

Legal experts speculate the charges against Weisselberg could be an attempt by the district attorney office to pressure the CFO to provide evidence against the organization and Trump, AP reported.

What do the Trump Organization and Trump say about the charges?

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Trump Organization said Weisselberg is being used in the investigation as "a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President" and said, "This is not justice; this is politics."

Trump, in a separate statement on Thursday, said, "The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues. It is dividing our Country like never before!"

Who is leading this investigation?

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is leading the investigation of the Trump Organization. Vance, an elected official, is stepping down at the end of the year, and the next district attorney is expected to pick up the investigation.

The New York Attorney General's office, led by Attorney General Letitia James, is assisting in the criminal investigation.

What happens next?

While Trump and other members of the organization outside of Weisselberg were not charged on Thursday, the investigation is not complete, and more criminal charges are possible.

In a statement on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the investigation is ongoing, "and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead."

The investigation into Trump and his organization has been running for two years. The grand jury hearing evidence in the investigation was convened in May and will continue to meet up to three times a week, the Washington Post reported, until late this year. A judge can extend the grand jury's time period.

In the next phase of the investigation, prosecutors are expected to continue looking into Trump Organization activities for potential financial crimes, The New York Times reported.