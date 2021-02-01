Trump names new impeachment trial lawyers as Senate tension builds. Today's update

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

The drama leading up to former President Donald Trump's upcoming second impeachment trial continues, with CNN revealing Saturday that all five of Trump's impeachment lawyers had resigned. The legal team's departure came down to a "difference in opinion," The New York Times said, as the former president continued to focus on a defense strategy pushing his baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

By Sunday, Trump had named a new defense team who appear to be focusing on the constitutionality of the case.

"The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history," new team lead Bruce L. Castor Jr, former DA of Montgomery County PA, said in a statement Sunday. "It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always."

The new lawyer's comments follow 45 Republican senators, led by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, moving to declare the trial of a former president "unconstitutional" last week. The timing of the Senate trial -- taking place after Trump has left office -- is a historic first. He is also the first president to be impeached twice.

While the motion failed and the trial will proceed, just five Republicans voted against the motion. At the heart of the argument is Trump's current status as a private citizen, not a sitting president.

But there's nothing "unconstitutional" about impeaching a former official, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, as reported by CNN and other outlets. "It has been completely debunked by constitutional scholars from all across the political spectrum." The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, while he was still in office.

Democrats are also pushing for a rapid impeachment trial -- and even reportedly considering a bipartisan censure, a formal, nonbinding statement of disapproval, of Trump rather than a trial -- as they aim to push on with Senate business to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans.

Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told CNN the trial should be "relatively expeditious, a matter of days, not weeks." Trump's first impeachment trial, which ended with the former president being acquitted, took almost three weeks in the Senate. Others reportedly pointed out that the single article of impeachment and the events leading to the insurrection will be simpler to get through than the previous trial.

To convict Trump, 17 Republicans would need to vote in favor, leading Paul to call the trial "dead on arrival" -- especially after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who previously said he believed Trump committed "impeachable offenses," voted with Paul.

However, Republican Sen. John Thune, who also voted with the GOP block, said he doesn't think the vote against the impeachment "binds anybody once the trial starts." McConnell still hasn't explained his vote, but told reporters that he plans to keep an open mind during the trial. "The trial hasn't started yet," McConnell said last week. "I intend to participate in that and listen to the evidence."

Other dramatic pretrial events have seen the presiding officer for the trial, the new Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Patrick Leahy, 80, briefly hospitalized for several hours on Tuesday after unspecified "tests." While Leahy is set to carry out his duties, the hospitalization, along with Paul's unexpected motion (which lost by a 55-45 vote), underscore the unusual nature of Trump's impeachment trial -- both in terms of the timing and against the broader backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump is expected to stand trial beginning Feb. 9, where he faces a single impeachment article for incitement of insurrection, regarding his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The siege of the Capitol building sought to overturn the 2020 election results and halt the process of confirming President Joe Biden's win in the Electoral College. Biden was confirmed after the riot and was later inaugurated, on Jan. 20. In a history-making moment, 10 House Republicans broke with their party to vote in favor of impeachment.

We'll explain what we know about how the impeachment trial could progress, what it takes to convict or acquit, what's at stake and where the situation stands now. This story has been updated with new information.

Schedule of Trump's impeachment trial

The trial is scheduled to unfold as follows:

Jan. 25: Article of impeachment was presented to Senate

Jan. 26: Senators were sworn in, summons for Trump issued

Feb. 2: Trump's answer to article of impeachment due

Feb. 8: Trump's pretrial brief due

Feb. 9: House's pretrial rebuttal brief due; trial begins.

What would happen if Trump is convicted or acquitted?

If the former president is convicted in the Senate, there will be an additional vote to bar him from running again (Constitution Article 1, Section 3), which would prevent a possible Trump presidential run in 2024. This vote would only require a simple majority, where Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking vote if required.

Trump could also be disqualified from the benefits given to former presidents by the Post Presidents Act, including a Secret Service security detail, pension and yearly travel allowance.

According to the US Constitution, impeached presidents also can't be pardoned.

If acquitted, Trump would have access to all the benefits of a former US president, including the option to run for public office.

What will happen during Trump's impeachment trial?



The US Constitution lays out clear guidelines for impeaching a sitting president and other officers for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." However, Trump's trial is an unusual case. With his second impeachment, Trump, who as of Jan. 20 is a private citizen, is the first president to be impeached twice and the first to be tried after leaving office.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice would normally preside over the impeachment trial of a president. But because it's not a trial of a sitting president, it will instead be presided over by the new Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Patrick Leahy who, as a senator, is also still expected to be able to vote in the trial, too.

The House will prosecute the case, and the Senate will sit as jury and ultimately vote to convict or acquit.

To convict Trump, 67 senators -- or two-thirds of the Senate -- must vote in favor. Following Biden's inauguration, the Senate is now made up of 48 Democrats, two independents who caucus with Democrats and 50 Republicans, for an even 50-50 split.

Why was Trump impeached before?

Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House. However, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted him at the beginning of 2020.

His first impeachment involved articles accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The issue was Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including a July 2019 phone call in which he appeared to be using US military aid as a bargaining chip to pressure Ukraine into investigating alleged ties between his political opponent Biden, Biden's son Hunter and a Ukrainian gas company. The articles also charged Trump with interfering with a House inquiry into the Ukraine matter.

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt contributed to this report.