The Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump enters its third day Thursday as Democratic managers from the House of Representatives continue to make their case to remove the president from office.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Overseen by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the trial will continue in the Senate at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and is set to run six days a week, including Saturdays, for potentially three to five weeks. After the rules were hashed out in a 13-hour day 1 session, Thursday continues the 24 hours of time spread over three days that the impeachment managers have been allotted to state their case against the president. The president's lawyers will then have a similar 24-hour window spread over three days to mount a defense.

At issue is whether Trump should be removed from office for his conduct in dealing with Ukraine. That includes a phone call in July in which he appears to have asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, currently a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden's ties to a Ukrainian gas company, in exchange for US military aid.

In the December vote, the House passed two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. Both votes were largely across party lines in the Democratic-controlled House. The votes of 67 senators in the Republican-controlled Senate are required to remove the president from office.

How can I watch?

Various news networks and outlets will livestream the day's events. A number of broadcasters, including PBS and cable news channels Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and C-SPAN, have been preempting regular programming to offer live broadcasts. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS Interactive, which is owned by ViacomCBS.)

Local broadcasters of CBS, ABC and NBC preempted regular programming to broadcast the first two days of the trial.

You can also livestream the trial for free online at sites such as C-SPAN or through YouTube channels for various news outlets including CBS News and PBS NewsHour.

What time does it start?

The Senate trial is set every day except Sundays at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Who else has been impeached?

Trump joins Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the third president to be impeached by the House since the Constitution was adopted in 1788.

Richard Nixon resigned before the House had a chance to impeach him for his role in the Watergate scandal. Both Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the Senate in their respective impeachment trials.

What does Trump have to say?

In a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in December before the House vote, Trump blasted the proceedings and said "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

"It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American people," the president wrote. "While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record."

He has since commented and tweeted many times about the impeachment, calling it a "disgrace" and a "hoax."

Where is Trump right now?

President Trump was in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum at the start of the trial Tuesday but has since returned stateside. In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president took a number of shots at the impeachment proceedings, including calling it the "most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!"

The Democrat House would not give us lawyers, or not one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate produce the witnesses that the House never sought, or even asked for? They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Where can I learn more about impeachment?

Originally published Nov. 12 and updated on a regular basis.

Correction, Nov. 14: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described Joe Biden. He's a Democratic presidential candidate.