Trump impeachment vote today: How and when to watch the House decision live

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The US House of Representatives is taking up a vote to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday. Before the House was able to vote on the 25th Amendment Tuesday night, Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he wouldn't enact it. The call to impeach the president focuses on what role Trump played in relation to the attack on Capitol Hill last week, which resulted in five deaths.

The siege on the Capitol came Jan. 6 after Trump spoke to followers in Washington, D.C., at a gathering in support of the false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. A joint session of Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden as president, a formality presided over and announced by Pence. Following the events of the day, Trump's Twitter account, among other social media accounts, has been permanently suspended. YouTube has also halted Trump's ability to upload new video for at least a week.

Trump's term ends in seven days, with Biden taking office Jan. 20, but some lawmakers on both sides are adamant about removing Trump from office now, warning he is a threat to America. "The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous," Pelosi wrote in a statement to colleagues.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment last week. On Monday, 217 House co-sponsors released an article of impeachment. Pence's response to the House's request to invoke the 25th Amendment ushers Pelosi to bring the impeachment article to a vote.

Read more: 14th Amendment Section 3: What it is and what it has to do with Trump

If the House votes in favor of impeaching Trump, he would be the first president in history to be impeached twice. Here's where and when to watch the House vote on Trump's impeachment.

Now playing: Watch this: Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

When will the House vote to adopt the article of impeachment against Trump?

Pence isn't invoking the 25th Amendment and Trump isn't likely resigning. The House convened for its impeachment resolution Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 9:00 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. UK time, 12 a.m. Thursday AEST). Between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m ET., procedural votes for impeachment could take place, with a final vote around 3:45 p.m ET.

Where to watch the House vote live without cable

If you're watching the vote happen without cable, here's where you can view it for free.

Where to watch the House vote with cable