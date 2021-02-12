Trump impeachment schedule: Could the Senate vote Saturday? How it's shaping up

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump could conclude earlier than expected, with a vote among Senate jurors to acquit or convict taking place as soon as Saturday. The impeachment schedule has been in flux since before the Senate trial began on Tuesday, with initial suggestions that the vote could come as soon as Friday or as late as next Tuesday.

Trump's defense team had initially requested the Senate pause the proceedings from Friday at 5 p.m. ET until Sunday morning. But on Wednesday, Trump's defense reportedly withdrew the request to pause, allowing the trial to continue without a break into the weekend, according to The Hill.

After voting Tuesday on the constitutionality of the trial, the House impeachment managers began to present their case Wednesday. Starting today, Trump's defense lawyers will have up to two days to present their case.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Trump's attorneys hope to finish before Saturday, and CNN reported the defense may use just one day to present its case. Here's how the trial schedule could run. Here is where to watch the impeachment trial and how to watch the videos shown during the trial.

Trump impeachment trial schedule now

The House managers and defense lawyers each have up to 16 hours to present their arguments, with neither side permitted to present for more than eight hours per day.

If Trump's attorneys use just one of their two days to present their case and the Senate meets on Saturday, here is how the trial will unfold.

Feb. 11: House managers finish arguing their case.

Feb. 12: The defense will make its presentation.

Feb. 13, 2 p.m. ET: Senators' questions, scheduled for four hours.

Feb. 13 or 14: Closing arguments -- two hours for each side -- and then the vote on conviction or acquittal. A two-thirds supermajority is required to convict.

Depending on how many of the eight hours the defense uses on Friday and the four hours the Senate uses on Saturday, some speculate the Senate could vote on Saturday as well, instead of spilling into Sunday.

What happens if there are subpoenas or witnesses

One unknown is if the House impeachment managers or the defense team will want to call witnesses or subpoena documents prior to their closing arguments. There will be two hours of debate by each side, followed by a Senate vote on whether to allow this. If witnesses are called, there will be enough time given to depose them, and for each party to complete discovery before testimony is given.

Trump has rejected an offer by House managers to testify. While they could subpoena him, it is doubtful they will do so.

If a vote comes this weekend, the trial will be the shortest for a president in history. Trump's first trial, in 2019, ran 21 days. The trial of then President Bill Clinton was 37 days; that of President Andrew Johnson lasted 83 days.

For more information on Trump's impeachment, you can follow along with the trial and see the videos presented as evidence so far.