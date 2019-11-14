Trump impeachment hearings: Watch Friday's hearing live here

After Wednesday saw two key diplomats deliver the opening testimony in the House of Representatives' public impeachment hearings, the proceedings continue on Friday. Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine, will be the third government official to appear before the House Intelligence Committee.

According to a transcript of Yovanovitch's closed-door October testimony to House officials leading the impeachment inquiry, the former ambassador says that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who's now President Donald Trump's personal attorney, tried to have her removed from her post in 2018. She eventually left the position in May.

The Democrats are investigating whether Trump should be removed from office over a phone call he had with the president of Ukraine asking the Ukranian leader to investigate former US vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter's ties to a Ukranian gas company, in exchange for US military aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened a formal impeachment inquiry in September. Trump has called the inquiry a "hoax." Full coverage of the impeachment hearings can be found here.

Yovanovitch's testimony is set for Friday at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). Here's how you can follow along.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

How can I watch the impeachment hearing?

A number of news networks and outlets will livestream the hearings. Broadcast channels ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and cable news channels CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CSPAN will preempt existing programming to offer live broadcasts of the proceedings.

Those looking to stream the hearing will be able to do so for free at online news services such as CBSN and on the House Intelligence Committee's YouTube channel. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS Interactive, which is owned by CBS.)

We've embedded the YouTube version of the CBSN livestream above.

What time does the hearing start?

The hearing is expected to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Friday, Nov. 15.

Who's expected to appear?

Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine, is set to appear before the House committee Friday.

Are there other hearings scheduled?

Additional hearings are set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, according to a tweet from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Exact times haven't yet been announced.

Impeachment inquiry hearings next week:



Tuesday morning: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman

Tuesday afternoon: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison



Wednesday morning: Gordon Sondland

Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper and David Hale



Thursday: Fiona Hill



More details to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2019

Where can I learn more about the impeachment hearings?

CBS News has full coverage of the hearings and the impeachment inquiry.

This story was published earlier and has been updated with more links.