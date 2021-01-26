Trump impeachment: Feb. 9 trial still on despite failed GOP attempt to thwart it. What to know

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Moments after senators were sworn in to serve as jury for the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, 45 Republican senators, led by Sen. Rand Paul, moved to declare the trial of a former president "unconstitutional." The trial will proceed after a 55-45 vote against Paul's objection, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has previously said he believed Trump committed "impeachable offenses." Five Republicans voted against the motion.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said Jan. 19. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like." McConnell has also been said to privately want Trump purged from the GOP, according to CNN.

Although the vote failed and the trial will proceed, it is an early demonstration of Republican loyalty to the former president. Around 17 Republicans would need to vote in favor to convict Trump.

"45 Senators agreed that this sham of a 'trial' is unconstitutional," Paul tweeted. "That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process."

At the heart of the issue is Trump's current impeachment trial as a private citizen, not a sitting president. The timing of the Senate trial -- taking place after Trump has left office -- is a historic first. The House of Representatives, however, voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, while Trump was still president. This is also the first time a US president will have been impeached twice.

Trump will stand trial beginning Feb. 9, where he faces a single impeachment article for incitement of insurrection, regarding his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The siege of the Capitol building sought to overturn the 2020 election results and halt the process of confirming President Joe Biden's win in the electoral college. Biden was confirmed after the riot and was later inaugurated, on Jan. 20. In a history-making moment, 10 House Republicans broke with their party to vote in favor of impeachment.

"The Jan. 6th insurrection at the Capitol, incited by Donald J. Trump was a day none of us will ever forget. We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Jan. 22 announcing the Senate's timeline. "But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide."

The National Guard, which was called in during the insurrection Jan. 6, will reportedly stay in Washington D.C. due to the impeachment trial and its potential fallout.

We'll explain what we know about how the impeachment trial could progress, what it takes to convict or acquit, what's at stake and where the situation stands now. This story has been updated with new information.

Schedule of Trump's impeachment trial

The trial is scheduled to unfold as follows:

Jan. 25: Article of impeachment presented to Senate

Jan. 26: Senators sworn in, summons for Trump issued

Feb. 2: Trump's answer to article of impeachment due

Feb. 8: Trump's pretrial brief due

Feb. 9: House's pretrial rebuttal brief due; trial begins.

What would happen if Trump is convicted or acquitted?

If the former president is convicted in the Senate, there will be an additional vote to bar him from running again (Constitution Article 1, Section 3), which would prevent a possible Trump presidential run in 2024. This vote would only require a simple majority, where Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking vote if required.

Trump could also be disqualified from the benefits given to former presidents by the Post Presidents Act, including a Secret Service security detail, pension and yearly travel allowance.

According to the US Constitution, impeached presidents also can't be pardoned.

If acquitted, Trump would have access to all the benefits of a former US president, including the option to run for public office.

What will happen during Trump's impeachment trial?



The US Constitution lays out clear guidelines for impeaching a sitting president and other officers for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." However, Trump's trial is an unusual case. With his second impeachment, Trump, who as of Jan. 20 is a private citizen, is the first president to be impeached twice and the first to be tried after leaving office.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice presides over the impeachment trial of a president. But because it's not a trial of a sitting president, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will not preside over this impeachment trial -- instead, it will be new Senate president pro tempore, Sen. Patrick Leahy who, as a senator, is also still expected to be able to vote in the trial, too.

The House will prosecute the case, and the Senate will sit as jury and ultimately vote to convict or acquit.

To convict Trump, 67 senators -- or two-third of the Senate -- must vote in favor. Following Biden's inauguration, the Senate is now made up of 48 Democrats, two independents who caucus with Democrats and 50 Republicans, for an even 50-50 split.

Why was Trump impeached before?

Yes. Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House. However, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted him at the beginning of 2020.

His first impeachment involved articles accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The issue was Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including a July 2019 phone call in which he appeared to be using US military aid as a bargaining chip to pressure Ukraine into investigating alleged ties between his political opponent Biden, Biden's son Hunter and a Ukrainian gas company. The articles also charged Trump with interfering with a House inquiry into the Ukraine matter.

