Other than the current leader getting to wear a yellow jersey, I know next to nothing about the Tour de France. Still, I find myself tuning in so I can watch the pretty French countryside go by and see the insane climbs and even more insane descents in and out of the Alps. This year's tour will cover 2,157 miles over 21 stages. That is roughly 2,150 more miles than I will bike this month.

Here's what you need to know about how to stream the Tour de France.

When is it?

The Tour de France started on July 6 and ends on Sunday, July 28, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

How can I watch the tour on TV?

The Tour de France is broadcast on NBC and NBCSN. Live coverage begins between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET and runs to 12:00 p.m. ET or 12:30 p.m. ET depending on the day (or Stage, in cycling parlance),

How can I watch the tour online?

Cable subscribers: You can livestream the tour on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes NBC. If you are a real fan of the Tour, then you can pay $54.99 a year for NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, which delivers commercial-free live coverage.

Cord cutters: If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch with a live-TV streaming service but will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks. NBC will show live coverage/highlights on the final two days (July 27 and 28 ) that you can watch with one of these OTA antennas.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Originally published July 17, 2018.

Update, July 8, 2019: Gives this year's info.

