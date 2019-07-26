Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Tour de France takes place over 21 days, each day a different stage, 2,157 miles in total, and it all comes down to this weekend. The current leader at the end of every stage gets to wear the iconic yellow jersey and for most of the 2019 race that honor has ridden on the back of France's Julian Alaphilippe. The final stages this weekend, which take place over a grueling course through the Alps, will determine whether he gets to keep it as the cyclists cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about how to stream the Tour de France.

When is it?

The Tour de France started on July 6 and ends on Sunday, July 28, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

How can I watch the tour on TV?

The Tour de France is broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). Here's the remaining schedule.

Friday July 26 (Stage 19): NBCSN, 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday July 27 (Stage 20): NBC, 8 a.m. ET

Sunday July 18 (Stage 21, final): NBCSN 12 p.m. ET, NBC 2 p.m. ET

How can I watch the tour online?

Cable subscribers: You can livestream the tour on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes NBC. If you're a real fan of the Tour, you can pay $55 a year for the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, which delivers commercial-free live coverage.

Cord cutters: If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch with a live-TV streaming service but will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks. NBC will show live coverage and highlights on the final two days (July 27 and 28) that you can watch with one of these OTA antennas.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV by plugging in a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC and NBCSN. (Sling Blue is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC. Read CNET's take on Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read CNET's review of Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes NBC and NBCSN. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here. Read CNET's review of PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area. Read CNET's review of YouTube TV

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live. Read CNET's review of DirecTV Now

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.

Originally published July 17, 2018.

Update, July 26, 2019: Adds details of the final weekend.