Tour de France 2018: How to watch, when it starts and more

The Tour de France is in full swing. If you missed the first week of cycling's crowning event, then you haven't missed anything. It's not until the second week of the three-week race that things get interesting when the mountain stages begin. Other than the current leader getting to wear a yellow jersey, I know next to nothing about the Tour de France, but I find myself tuning in just to watch the pretty French countryside go by and the insane climbs and insaner descents in and out of the Alps.

Here's what you need to know about how to stream the Tour de France.

When is it?

The Tour de France started on July 7 and ends on Sunday, July 29 on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

How can I watch the tour on TV?

The Tour de France is broadcast on NBC and NBCSN. Live coverage begins between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. ET and runs to 12:00 or 12:30 p.m. ET depending on the day (or Stage, in cycling parlance),

How can I watch the tour online?

You can livestream the tour on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes NBC. If you are really into the Tour, then you can pay $49.99 a year for NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, which delivers commercial-free live coverage.

Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the tour. You can livestream the tour with one of the big five live-TV streaming services or FuboTV, provided you live in a market that gets live feeds of NBC and NBCSN (as opposed to only video on-demand content). Each service offers a free, 7-day trial.

Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from subscriptions placed through services featured in this article.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to check availability of live, local channels in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes NBC and NBCSN. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of NBC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN.

FuboTV

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV includes a live feed of NBC and NBCSN in dozens of markets. FuboTV costs $34.99 for the first month before jumping up to $44.99 a month.