NASA

North America will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Hype for the eclipse is in overdrive thanks to its coast-to-coast track across the contiguous US, from Oregon to South Carolina. Here's everything you need to know, from planning to eye safety to the fascinating history of the first total solar eclipse photo.

Where to watch the total solar eclipse

Eclipse totality lasts for only a brief amount of time. Here's how to plan out your experience and why you won't want to miss it.

How to look at the sun

We all know you're not supposed to look directly at the sun, so try out these options and save your eyes.

Are those glasses fake?

Not every pair of solar eclipse glasses is created equal. Counterfeit and unverified eclipse-viewing glasses flooded the market. Here's how to stay safe.

Strange things are going to happen

The eclipse offers a great excuse to brush up on your cryptozoology skills, contemplate the end of the world and view totality from a Waffle House parking lot.

Check out previous solar eclipses

Prep for the upcoming event by looking back at some gorgeous photos of past eclipses.

The science and history of solar eclipses

From the first photograph of a total eclipse to how fast you would have to go to keep up with the path of totality, come delve into the fascinating history and science behind the eclipse.

