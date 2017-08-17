North America will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Hype for the eclipse is in overdrive thanks to its coast-to-coast track across the contiguous US, from Oregon to South Carolina. Here's everything you need to know, from planning to eye safety to the fascinating history of the first total solar eclipse photo.
Where to watch the total solar eclipse
Eclipse totality lasts for only a brief amount of time. Here's how to plan out your experience and why you won't want to miss it.
- Get it together: How to plan a last-minute solar eclipse road trip
- Eclipse events: How to find the best solar eclipse events happening near you
- Luxury option: Grab this prime solar eclipse viewing spot for just $80,000
- Why you should see it: How the total solar eclipse will steal your heart
How to look at the sun
We all know you're not supposed to look directly at the sun, so try out these options and save your eyes.
- Glasses guide: The best glasses and viewers
- Watch out: How to find out if your glasses are fake
- Use a pinhole projector: How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Are those glasses fake?
Not every pair of solar eclipse glasses is created equal. Counterfeit and unverified eclipse-viewing glasses flooded the market. Here's how to stay safe.
- Amazon recall: Amazon issues recall on some solar eclipse glasses
- Check your glasses: How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are safe or fake
Strange things are going to happen
The eclipse offers a great excuse to brush up on your cryptozoology skills, contemplate the end of the world and view totality from a Waffle House parking lot.
- Uhhhh, what?: 6 crazy things that will happen during the eclipse
- Beware of Lizard Man: Watch for Lizard Man during solar eclipse, agency warns
- Find Bigfoot: Watch the solar eclipse drinking beer with Bigfoot
- Apocalypse now: The solar eclipse is nigh, so is the end of the world (sigh)
- Just bananas: Banana brand a-peels to solar eclipse watchers
Check out previous solar eclipses
Prep for the upcoming event by looking back at some gorgeous photos of past eclipses.
The science and history of solar eclipses
From the first photograph of a total eclipse to how fast you would have to go to keep up with the path of totality, come delve into the fascinating history and science behind the eclipse.
- How eclipses happen: Solar eclipse 101: This is why the sun disappears
- Eclipse speed: What it takes to chase the total solar eclipse coast to coast
- Eclipse photography: First photo of a total solar eclipse was snapped in 1851
- Strange reactions: A history of solar eclipses and bizarre responses to them
