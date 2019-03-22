Top Galaxy S10 tips and tricks for Samsung's new phones

After unboxing your shiny new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10E, there's a whole lot to learn about the device. For starters, they all come with Android Pie out of the box. The latest mobile OS from Google has some new features, which Samsung has worked into its own proprietary One UI skin.

We've been using the S10 for some time now, and below are some tips and tricks we've come up with to help you get the most out of your Galaxy S10 phone.

Night mode

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Samsung has added an official Night mode to recent Galaxy devices running Android Pie. The Galaxy S10 line, of courses, comes with Android Pie out of the box.

Night mode turns system apps and other areas of the interface black, making it easier to look at your phone's display at night or in dimly lit environments. Night mode can be enabled in Settings > Display > Night mode. You can set it to on at all times, or create a schedule for the device to auto-enable Night mode based on your location.

Change these settings

We rounded up 12 settings you should take a look at changing after setting up your Galaxy S10. There's a fancy new gesture navigation feature you'll surely want to take a look at. Trust me.

Snooze alerts

You can snooze alerts, removing them from the notification shade for a set amount of time by snoozing them. Slowly swipe in either direction on an alert until you see a settings icon and a bell. Tap on the bell, then select the amount of time you want to snooze the alert for.

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Force-close apps

The S10's app-switching interface has been tweaked, with app cards placed horizontally. Tap on the app switcher button to view recently used apps. Force-close an app by swiping up on the preview. Unlike iOS, you can't swipe on multiple apps at the same time. Thankfully, there's a close all button along the bottom of the screen.

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Split-screen apps

To use more than one app at a time, navigate to the multitasking view and find one of the apps you want to use in split-screen mode. Tap on the app's icon, then select Open in split-screen view.

The first app will minimize to the top of the display until you launch the second app you want to use.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Remap Bixby button

Oh, did you hear? The Bixby button on the side of the S10 can be used to open something other than Bixby. This doesn't mean you completely ditch Bixby, but you can at least get some use out of the button. Read this for more details, or also watch the video above.

Wireless PowerShare

The Galaxy S10 can wirelessly charge another device via a feature called Wireless PowerShare. To turn your S10 into a wireless charging pad, open the quick settings panel and tap on Wireless PowerShare. Just make sure your phone has over 30 percent of its battery left.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Digital Wellbeing

Google's Digital Wellbeing initiative is expanding beyond the Android makers' own Pixel ( ) phones. Open the Settings app and select Digital Wellbeing from the list to enable and customize how the stats tracker works to help you cut back on the amount of time you spend staring at your phone.

Secure Folder

If you have certain apps, contacts, photos or emails you want to have behind another layer of security, enable Samsung's Secure Folder. To create your secure folder, open Settings > Biometrics and security > Secure Folder, and follow the prompts.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Dual messenger

For those who have to manage a personal and business account in an app like Snapchat or Facebook, you can use the S10's Dual Messenger feature. Open Settings > Advanced features > Dual Messenger, and then select the app you want to enable the feature for. After answering a few prompts, you'll have a second installation of the app that you can use.

Originally published March 8, 2019.

Update, March 19, March 22: Adds more tips and links.