Tony Awards 2018: How to watch, stream the show

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards are broadcasting Sunday night, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York. The show honors the top achievements of Broadway, giving out awards to theater professionals and those who work on top shows. Josh Groban and Sarah Bareilles will host the event.

You can check a full list of nominees on CBS here and watch the Tony Awards' red carpet preshow live on Facebook starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

TonyAwards.com is also broadcasting Live Red Carpet to the Tonys, which is a two-hour special hosted by Frank DiLella and Nikki M. James, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

After these preshows, there are a number of ways to watch the main Tony Awards event.

The most conventional method is by watching it on CBS, which will air the show on its local channels at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. West coast viewers will get a delayed broadcast of the show, airing at 8 p.m. PT. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).

If you can't access a CBS station over an antenna or from a cable provider, you can sign up for CBS All Access' 7-day free trial. After that trial, the service costs $6 per month for a plan with limited commericals and $10 per month for commercial-free. Commercials will be a part of the CBS livestream though, regardless of the plan.

You can also get CBS by signing up for one of the many online video subscription services that can substitute for a cable or satellite subscription, such as PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV ($39.99 at Hulu) and YouTube TV. CBS is not currently available on Sling TV.