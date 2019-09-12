CNET también está disponible en español.

Tonight's Democratic primary debate: How to watch the candidates live without cable

Biden, Sanders and other big names share the stage; the field has narrowed to 10 candidates on one night.

gettyimages-1158728912.jpg
Getty Images

Tonight there are 10. After the first two debates, which each featured 20 candidates spread over two nights, 10 contenders have taken the stage this evening for the third Democratic primary debate. The Democratic National Committee raised the thresholds for polling and fundraising to qualify for the third debate, which has halved the number of participants. 

Here's what you need to know to watch the debate if you don't have cable.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

When and where is the third Democratic debate?

The debate takes place tonight, Thursday, Sept. 12, in Houston.

What channel and time?

ABC and Univision will broadcast the debate starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Which candidates are in each debate?

The following 10 candidates have qualified for the third debate.

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
  • Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
  • Sen. Kamala Harris of California
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Who is moderating the debate?

George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos are the moderators.

How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?

You can stream the debate live on ABC and Univision. In addition to watching on ABC's and Univision's digital platforms, you can also watch the debate with a live TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers ABC, except FuBoTV. On the other hand, only FuBoTV has Univision. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.

Other things to know about live TV streaming services:

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC but not Univision. 

See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC but not Univision.

See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC but not Univision.

See at PlayStation Vue

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC but not Univision.

See at AT&T TV Now

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Univision but not ABC.

See at FuboTV

Originally published earlier and updated with current information.

