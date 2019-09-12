Tonight there are 10. After the first two debates, which each featured 20 candidates spread over two nights, 10 contenders have taken the stage this evening for the third Democratic primary debate. The Democratic National Committee raised the thresholds for polling and fundraising to qualify for the third debate, which has halved the number of participants.
Here's what you need to know to watch the debate if you don't have cable.
When and where is the third Democratic debate?
The debate takes place tonight, Thursday, Sept. 12, in Houston.
What channel and time?
ABC and Univision will broadcast the debate starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).
Which candidates are in each debate?
The following 10 candidates have qualified for the third debate.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Who is moderating the debate?
George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos are the moderators.
How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?
You can stream the debate live on ABC and Univision. In addition to watching on ABC's and Univision's digital platforms, you can also watch the debate with a live TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers ABC, except FuBoTV. On the other hand, only FuBoTV has Univision. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.
- AT&T TV Now
- Fubo TV
- Hulu with Live TV (click "View channels in your area")
- PlayStation Vue (choose your location)
- YouTube TV
Other things to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV ($169 at Walmart) or Chromecast ($55 at eBay).
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC but not Univision.
YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC but not Univision.
PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC but not Univision.
AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC but not Univision.
FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Univision but not ABC.
Originally published earlier and updated with current information.
