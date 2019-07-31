Tokyo Olympics tickets are sold out. Here's how to buy them next spring

Edited by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are a year away, but if you're going to try to watch the games in person, you've got to start planning now. The Summer Games run from July 24, 2020, to Aug. 9, 2020 and feature new events like karate, surfing and sport climbing, along with favorites like swimming, basketball and track and field.

Tickets have been selling out like hotcakes, but you'll have a few more chances to get in on the action. You could splurge on a package (we're talking upward of $7,000 per person -- more below), or mark your calendar for spring 2020 for another shot at a ticket. We'll keep you updated when they're available.

Meanwhile, tuck away these details about how you can reserve a spot when ticket sales reopen.

Tickets to the Olympics? Yes, please!

1. Go to CoSport.com, the official website for buying tickets in the US.

2. Click View Tickets.

3. You'll need to decide which Olympic events you want to see and the dates that you can go. You can search the tickets by sports, date or venue.

4. Once you've made your pick, select how many people you're buying tickets for.

5. Now it's time to buy the tickets before they're gone... again.

Splurge on a package

If you don't want to miss out on the Olympics next year, you can always get one of their (pricier) packages. This will include the hotel cost and events, which will vary depending on which package you buy.

1. Go to CoSport.com.

2. Click View Packages.

3. Select a package. Options are Premier (most expensive), Sport Specific and Flex packages. The Premier and Sport Specific packages have events you can attend, whereas the Flex package allows you to choose the events you want to see.

4. After you've chosen a package, follow the steps to checkout.

