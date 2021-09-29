Today is National Coffee Day. Starbucks, Dunkin' and other places to get a free cup of Joe

Getty Images

Good news, coffee lovers. It's National Coffee Day. A few shops are offering a free cup of coffee or other treats, though some requiring being part of a loyalty program. Starbucks, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and other big names are joining in on the celebration.

And if you love coffee just as much as I do, look out for more offers on Friday because Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day.

Where to get free coffee on #NationalCoffeeDay

Here's a list of places to check in your area for free cups of coffee and other promotions.

Starbucks

Starbucks is celebrating being in business for 50 years and National Coffee Day with a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee when you bring a reusable cup to participating US and Canada stores. The offer is not available for drive-thru or online ordering.

For 50 years, you’ve made every day worth it. As a thank you, bring your clean reusable cup into our café 9/29/21 and get a free hot Pike Place® Roast brewed coffee. 🎉☕



Participating US & CA stores, limit one per customer. https://t.co/5tYaASZZ0f #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/pL3z92kslq — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2021

Dunkin' Donuts

DD Perks members can get a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Tough day to be a Dunkin’ coffee. Great Day to be a DD Perks member. 🙌 🙌 🙌 #NationalCoffeeDay



Today, 9/29, DD Perks Members get 1 free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase! Terms apply.https://t.co/A6lnkNolcT — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2021

Wawa

If you're near a Wawa, you can get a free cup of coffee, any size, today.

Everyone: Happy #NationalCoffeeDay

Us: Come in to get your FREE coffee ANY size ALL day long 🙌 — Wawa (@Wawa) September 29, 2021

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Reward Members can get a free coffee (hot or iced) and a free doughnut of any choice from participating US stores. The offer is available for online ordering, drive-thru and in Krispy Kreme shops.

