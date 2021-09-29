Amazon event: Everything announced No Time To Die Blink's first video doorbell: $50 New World, hottest new MMO Netflix's top 10 shows Squid Game on Netflix

Today is National Coffee Day. Starbucks, Dunkin' and other places to get a free cup of Joe

You can get free coffee and other treats Wednesday at these participating stores.

National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29. 

Good news, coffee lovers. It's National Coffee Day. A few shops are offering a free cup of coffee or other treats, though some requiring being part of a loyalty program. Starbucks, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and other big names are joining in on the celebration. 

And if you love coffee just as much as I do, look out for more offers on Friday because Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day. 

Here's a list of places to check in your area for free cups of coffee and other promotions. 

Starbucks

Starbucks is celebrating being in business for 50 years and National Coffee Day with a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee when you bring a reusable cup to participating US and Canada stores. The offer is not available for drive-thru or online ordering. 

Dunkin' Donuts

DD Perks members can get a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee with any purchase. 

Wawa

If you're near a Wawa, you can get a free cup of coffee, any size, today. 

Krispy Kreme 

Krispy Kreme Reward Members can get a free coffee (hot or iced) and a free doughnut of any choice from participating US stores. The offer is available for online ordering, drive-thru and in Krispy Kreme shops. 

More to come. 