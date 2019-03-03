3 easy tips to speed up your dryer

When you're in a hurry, you don't have time to wait for the dryer to do its job once the washer is done. There are several ways to quicken the drying process so you can move on to something more important.

Here are some quick tips anyone can use in a pinch.

Throw in the towel

Throw a dry bath towel in with the garments you need dried quickly. The towel will absorb some of the moisture, making your items dry faster.

Remember to take out the towel after around 5 minutes, if you are drying just a few items, or 15 minutes for a full load. Let the towel air dry while your clothes finish up in the dryer.

Spin it again

The less water there is in your garment, the faster it dries, right? So, instead of taking the items out of the washer and throwing them in the dryer, give them another run through the spin cycle.

The spin cycle only takes a few minutes. It can get your clothes much drier than the same amount of time in the clothes dryer, though, simply by wringing the water out.

Clear the trap

The moist air from the dryer is funneled through the lint trap, and if it is blocked with lint, the wet air stays with your clothes. This makes the drying time much longer.

That's why you should always clear the lint trap before every load. If your dryer is working the way it should, it dries faster.