After installing iOS 11 on an iPad, you're undoubtedly going to notice things are way different. For starters, there's a tried and true app dock now. Also, multitasking has been completely redone. Here are a few tips and tricks for navigating your upgraded iPad.

View App dock

The app dock can hold a lot of apps. Drag one down from your home screen to place it in the dock. What good is a dock, though, if it's not easily accessible?

Regardless of the app you are in, the dock is a swipe up from the bottom of the screen away.

Keep swiping for multitasking

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you continue to swipe up after the dock shows up, the new multitasking interface and control center also make an appearance.

Add another app from dock

Jason Cipriani/CNET

When in an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to view the app dock. Long-press an app icon and drag it up. As you do, the app will convert to what Apple calls Slide Over mode.

In Slide Over all apps available on the screen are usable. In certain situations, you can use up to four different apps at the same time.

Add another app from home screen

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If an app you want to add and view in Slide Over isn't in your app dock, there's still a way to add it. Press the home button and find the app's icon on the homescreen. Long-press on the app icon until it begins to float (not wiggle), then tap a different app's icon to launch it.

The floating app will then switch to Slide Over mode for use.

Hide a Slide Over panel

Jason Cipriani/CNET

When using an app in Slide Over you can move it to either side of the screen by dragging it using the handle icon at the top of the panel.

However, to hide a panel you'll need to move it to the right side of the screen and then swipe it off the display. The app will remain available with a swipe to the left from the right edge of the screen.

Go split screen

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you'd rather use both apps at the same time, without the second app covering up any information, you can activate split screen mode by touching the handle icon and gesturing down.

Force close apps

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Swipe up from the bottom of the display until you are in the multitasking view. Long-press on an app's tile thumbnail and the familiar "X" icon will eventually reveal itself.

Tap the X to force close out an app. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear there's a method to close multiple apps at the same time.