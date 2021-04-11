TikTok craze: How to make those animated Picrew avatars of yourself

Sarah Tew/CNET

Want to try a new TikTok challenge with your friends? The new Picrew trend lets you design an avatar based on how you think your friend or significant other looks like. The reactions from some TikTok users are priceless as they see what their friends have customized for them.

The videos start with the TikTok user showing their actual face and then compare the avatar they created to look like them versus what their friend made. If you're curious to try it out but want to see what others have done, you can search #picrew on TikTok.

To get started, grab your partner -- but don't get upset if they don't make your avatar "picture perfect." (Some users gave their friends' avatars a rather large forehead, to their surprise.) Note that you'll first need to create the avatar through the Picrew website and then upload it to TikTok. Here's how to do it.

Picrew

Create your cartoon avatar

1. Open your browser on your phone or desktop and go to Picrew.me.

2. The website gives you the option to select English, otherwise it's in Japanese.

3. Once the page is translated, scroll down and select an avatar to customize.Have your friend do this at the same time.

4. You can change every part of the face, including face shape, eyes, lips and eyebrows. Then choose a hairstyle, skin color, clothing and accessories.

5. When you're finished customizing your avatar, tap Complete.

6. Next, select Image download to save to your device.

Upload your avatar to make a TikTok video

1. Now that you've created your avatar, open the TikTok app on your phone and select the Plus icon.

2. Start recording your video, release the record button and tap the Effects icon.

3. In the Trending tab, look for the icon with the download arrow and sun. That's the green screen background.

4. From here, select the image you saved from Picrew. Adjust the image as needed.

5. Start recording again, and when you're finished with the video, tap the red checkmark icon.

6. Add any sounds, effects or text. Tap Next.

7. On the next screen, you can add the hashtag #picrew so anyone searching for these videos can see yours.

8. When you're ready, tap Post. That's it!

For more TikTok trends, here's how to try the 'no beard' filter on Snapchat. If you're new to TikTok, here's how to make videos, go live, gain followers and maybe get famous.