For the first time in nearly five years, Tiger Woods is in contention to win a PGA Tour event. After his very public divorce in 2010, numerous back surgeries and an arrest, the 42-year-old Woods looks like he might finally be back to something approximating his old self. After three rounds at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, he's only one shot off the lead. Whether you are rooting for him or against him, it's fun to have Tiger back and playing a meaningful round of golf on a Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

What does the leaderboard look like?

A 26-year-old Canadian tour rookie by the name of Corey Conners leads the field at 9 under par. Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Brandt Snedeker are one shot back at 8 under par.

When does Tiger tee off?

Tiger is set to begin his final round at 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT). He'll be paired with Snedeker. The final group of Conners and Rose tees off at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the final round begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on the Golf Channel. It then switches to NBC at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will run until 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

How can I stream it?

As long as you can log in with a participating TV provider, you can live stream the final round from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT) on the Golf Channel site or NBC Sports site. From mobile devices you can watch with the Golf Channel app or NBC Sports app.

I don't have cable? Can I stream it?

You could use one of the big five live-TV streaming services to watch Tiger at Valspar. All five services offer NBC and the Golf Channel, but you'll need to make sure that the service offers a live feed of NBC and not just on-demand content in your area. (In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from the local networks.)

Each of the streaming services offers a free, seven-day trial so you could sign up and watch Tiger's final round for free.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes NBC, but if you want to watch the earlier coverage on the Golf Channel, you'll need to spring for the $60-a-month Go Big package or the $70-a-month Gotta Have It package. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of NBC in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan of Sony's live streaming service includes NBC, and the $45-a-month Core plan includes both NBC and the Golf Channel. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, but to watch coverage on the Golf Channel, you'll need to add the Sports Extra package for an extra $10 a month. Channel lineups vary by region so check out this Sling TV FAQ page to see if you can watch a live, local feed of NBC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $35 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. It's available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time.

When Tiger's round is over this evening, it'll then be time for sports fans to stream Selection Sunday.

