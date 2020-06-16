Angela Lang/CNET

Sharing your Wi-Fi password with a guest in your home can be a hassle. Either you can't find the complex password that came with your Wi-Fi router or you don't want them to know your password, but don't mind sharing your network. Don't get me wrong, it's important to have a high-quality password protecting your Wi-Fi network, but it's certainly not convenient.

Know what is convenient? This iPhone trick that makes sharing your Wi-Fi password with a friend's iPhone or iPad as easy as 1, 2, 3. We update this story periodically to ensure it stays current.

Don't blink, you'll miss it

The next time someone asks if they can connect to your Wi-Fi network, here's what you need to do:

Unlock your iPhone ( ) , iPad ( ) or Mac and make sure it's connected to the network you want to share.

Ask your friend or loved one to go to their devices' Wi-Fi settings and select your network name.

A prompt will show up on your device asking if you want to share your Wi-Fi password. Tap Share Password.

Your password will be saved to their phone or tablet, all without you ever having to give them a single letter or number -- and they'll never see the actual password, which is helpful if you reuse that same password in other places. (Something you really shouldn't do, by the way.)

Not working? Here are some suggestions

Apple has a list of requirements that need to be met in order for the feature to work, but I have to admit, I've used this trick many times and I'm confident that both parties didn't meet all of these requirements. That said, if you're running into trouble and it's not working, here are some things to try:

Make sure that all devices involved have the latest software installed. On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update to check. On a Mac, open System Preferences > Software Update.

Both devices need to have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on.

The device that's sharing the password has to be connected to the network that's being shared.

Both people will need to have each other's Apple ID-linked email address stored in the Contacts app.

