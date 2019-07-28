Angela Lang/CNET

Imagine yourself looking through Google Images for some wall art, a shelving unit or new furniture ideas. Now, if you see an entry you like, you can easily swipe up to jump to the website. The new feature for Google Images, called Swipe to Visit, is rolling out now for your phone.

The feature provides a faster way to preview web pages from Google Images, using AMP (accelerated mobile pages), which is designed to speed up page loading on mobile devices.

Swipe to Visit will work across mobile web browsers, but it won't work on the Pixel ( ) search bar or Google app at this time, according to Google. Also, keep in mind that some websites may not support AMP yet, but when it does, here's how it works.

1. On your phone, open your web browser.

2. Search for something, like landscaping ideas, and tap Images.

3. Tap on a photo that catches your eye.

4. You'll see a preview of the website at the bottom of the screen. Swipe up to instantly view the web page.

5. When you're finished looking at the web page, you can either exit out of it or swipe it back down for later viewing.

