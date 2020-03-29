Thirsty for Starbucks coffee this weekend? How to order while stores are shut down

Starbucks

Starbucks stores are closed to counter orders in the US until at least April 3 after the coffee chain temporarily closed its over 10,000 US shops to foot traffic on March 20. The cafes are also shut in the UK and other countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

That doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your extra-hot soy milk 8 pump hazelnut latte. There are still ways to order Starbucks beverages and food. Many locations are open for drive-through, and the chain has a partnership with several delivery companies. Here's how to get your fix until the stores reopen their doors.

Starbucks drive-through windows

While you can't walk into a Starbucks store to order or pick up your drink, you can get it from a location with a drive-through window. Roughly 60% of all Starbucks stores in the US have a drive-through option, according to a company representative.

You can either order ahead on your phone's Starbucks app or order when you get to the drive-through.

To find out where your closest Starbucks Drive-Thru location is, consult the store locator website, which will zero in on your location, or search the Starbucks app. Once you open the app, tap Stores, then Filter (in the top right corner), and select Drive-Thru. Then tap Show stores.

Delivery apps and services

In January, Starbucks announced a partnership with Uber Eats to bring delivery to 49 markets across 33 US states. There's even a dedicated Starbucks mini site within UberEats.com where you can check if delivery exists in your location.

Here are some delivery sites that will bring Starbucks menu items to your doorstep. You'll need to check your area for eligibility and delivery fees may apply. During the coronavirus outbreak, we recommend tipping your delivery driver more.

Find the exceptions to the rule



Although most of the country's Starbucks coffee shops are closing, a smattering of shops will remain open. "Some exceptions will be made for those cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers in our efforts to serve first responders and health care workers," Starbucks said in a statement.

Non-Starbucks operated stores

It isn't clear if Starbucks stores that aren't operated by the company -- but which use its name and products -- will still be open for take-out orders, such as Starbucks shops in hotel lobbies. If you're nearby one and jonesing for a cappuccino while practicing safe social distancing, it could be worth checking just in case.

Remember that if you do leave the house during the coronavirus crisis, take these 10 practical precautions to help avoid the virus. Stay up to date on the latest news through phone alerts and keep yourself from feeling lonely with these seven ways to connect with community while you're staying at home.

