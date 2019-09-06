Third Democratic primary debate: Candidates, start time, how to watch live

Getty Images

After the first two debates, which featured 20 candidates over two nights each, only 10 candidates will take the stage on one evening for the third Democratic primary debate. The Democratic National Committee raised the thresholds for polling and fundraising to qualify for the third debate, which has halved the number of participants.

Here's what you need to know to watch the debate if you don't have cable.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

When and where is the third Democratic debate?

The debate takes place on Thursday, Sept. 12 in Houston.

What channel and time?

ABC and Univision will broadcast the debate starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Which candidates are in each debate?

The following 10 candidates have qualified for the third debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro



Sen. Kamala Harris of California



Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Who is moderating the debate?

George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos are your moderators.

How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?

You can stream the debate live on ABC and Univision. In addition to watching on ABC's and Univision's digital platforms, you can also watch the debate with a live-TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers ABC, with the exception of FuBoTV (which lacks ABC). On the other hand, only FuBoTV has Univision. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.

Other things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV ( ) or Chromecast ( ) .

or Chromecast . You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC but not Univision.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC but not Univision.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC but not Univision.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC but not Univision.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Univision but not ABC.

This story originally published earlier.