Streaming-media costs only go up, right?

Not this time: Spotify and Hulu have partnered to offer a combined subscription deal that could save you some cash. Here's what you need to know...

It's for current Spotify Premium subscribers only (for now)

To get the deal, you need to have an existing Spotify Premium account. That will change this summer, when the scope of the offer is expanded to all customers.

It's limited to one specific plan on each service

For the moment, your only options for this are Spotify Premium and Hulu with Limited Commercials. You're not eligible if you have a Spotify Premium for Family plan and/or you want Hulu with No Commercials or Hulu with Live TV.

It's for current and new Hulu subscribers alike

Newcomers to Hulu can add the service by upgrading their Spotify Premium subscription to "Spotify Premium, now with Hulu." That will add a three-month introductory Hulu subscription for just 99 cents. After that, the full, regular combined-subscription price (see below) kicks in.

If you already have a Hulu Limited Commercials Plan (without any add-ons, like HBO or Showtime) and you pay Hulu directly for it, you're eligible for the combined offer.

It costs $12.99 per month -- after the first three months

Separately, Spotify Premium costs $9.99 monthly; Hulu with Limited Commercials costs $7.99 monthly. So the combined plan, at $12.99, saves you $5 per month, or $60 annually.

But the first three months are even cheaper. Here's what you'll pay:

Month 1: $9.99 + $0.99 + tax



Month 2: $9.99 + tax



Month 3: $9.99 + tax



Every month thereafter: $12.99 + tax



You'll pay a single bill, and it'll be to Spotify

No more separate billing: Once you switch over to the combined deal, the aforementioned monthly fees will be paid to Spotify. If you have an existing Hulu account, you'll be able to go into your account settings and switch the billing method accordingly.

Students still get a better deal

This is actually an expanded version of the student deal Spotify and Hulu introduced last year -- a deal that still costs just $4.99 per month. So if you're an undergrad, stick with the student plan.

You've got until May 10 to sign up

According to Spotify's deal page, this offer expires in just under a month. It's worth noting, too, that you can cancel the whole thing at any time.

So what do you think? Is this the streaming-media deal of your dreams? Are you holding out hope for a No Commercials option? Share your thoughts in the comments.