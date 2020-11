These stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here's where you can shop online instead

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday used to mean "big sales the day after Thanksgiving." These days, it's come to mean "any good deal in November." That's more true this year than ever, with Black Friday sales already well underway at Target, Best Buy and (of course) Amazon, and Walmart's big sale starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

So what about those who prefer to shop in a brick and mortar store? To state the obvious, this is the worst year ever to do that, with COVID-19 cases spreading like wildfire: Keeping yourself out of the stores is especially important as cases are continuing to surge throughout the US with an average of over 173,000 cases per day within the last week. And while many stores will still be open on Black Friday proper this year -- Friday, Nov. 27 -- some of the biggest stores like Walmart and Target will remain closed on Thanksgiving night.

Here are the deals you can shop online anytime, including on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart's big online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT. The retailer is pledging to have inventory of the new Switch bundle at that time, along with the PS5 and new Xbox Series X at 6 p.m. PT. Best Walmart Deals.

What time will the stores open on Black Friday?

Again, we strongly encourage you to do all your shopping online this year (see above). But a good exception to that is curbside pickup, which most of these stores offer. To that end, here are the national hours on Black Friday. (Note that individual store hours may vary by state and region.)