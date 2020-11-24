CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals Fortnite Crew PS5 availability Xbox Series X stock Elon Musk Taylor Swift
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

These stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here's where you can shop online instead

Think of it as an extra Cyber Monday.

Listen
- 01:28
Show more (4 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday used to mean "big sales the day after Thanksgiving." These days, it's come to mean "any good deal in November." That's more true this year than ever, with Black Friday sales already well underway at Target, Best Buy and (of course) Amazon, and Walmart's big sale starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

So what about those who prefer to shop in a brick and mortar store? To state the obvious, this is the worst year ever to do that, with COVID-19 cases spreading like wildfire: Keeping yourself out of the stores is especially important as cases are continuing to surge throughout the US with an average of over 173,000 cases per day within the last week. And while many stores will still be open on Black Friday proper this year -- Friday, Nov. 27 -- some of the biggest stores like Walmart and Target will remain closed on Thanksgiving night. 

Here are the deals you can shop online anytime, including on Thanksgiving Day.

black-friday-8144

Score Black Friday deals early.

 Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET/Angela Lang

Walmart

Walmart's big online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. PT. The retailer is pledging to have inventory of the new Switch bundle at that time, along with the PS5 and new Xbox Series X at 6 p.m. PT.  Best Walmart Deals.

See at Walmart

Best Black Friday deals overall

Our top picks at any and all stores. Best Black Friday deals.

Amazon

Sales started Friday, Nov. 20, continue through Monday and beyond. Best Amazon deals.

See at Amazon

Best Buy

Sale started Sunday, Nov. 22, new deals hit throughout the holiday weekend. https://www.cnet.com/news/best-buy-black-friday-deals-2020-sales-on-fitbit-tcl-and-samsung-tvs-hp-laptops-and-more/.

See at Best Buy

Target

Sale started Sunday, Nov. 22, new deals hit throughout the holiday weekend. Target ad scan.

See at Target

Home Depot

Sales started in early November, with new deals kicking off all month long. Home Depot deals.

See at Home Depot

Lenovo

Sales happening now with Black Friday doorbusters kicking off Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Best Lenovo deals.

See at Lenovo

HP

Sales happening now, with new deals throughout the holiday weekend. Best HP deals.

See at HP

Newegg

Deals all month long with Newegg's "Black November" sale. Best Newegg deals.

See at Newegg

Lululemon

Sales happening now, with discounts on some of its best-selling products. Lululemon deals.

See at Lululemon

What time will the stores open on Black Friday?

Again, we strongly encourage you to do all your shopping online this year (see above). But a good exception to that is curbside pickup, which most of these stores offer. To that end, here are the national hours on Black Friday. (Note that individual store hours may vary by state and region.)

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's 7 favorite Black Friday gifts
3:23
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020