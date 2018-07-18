"An old friend came in from out of town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. Locusts!"
Whatever your reason for missing Prime Day 2018 (maybe you got caught up watching classic 80s movies like "The Blues Brothers"?), it's not too late -- for some deals, at least.
If you own any Alexa-capable device -- an Amazon Echo ($100 at Amazon.com), select Fire tablets and Fire TV ($70 at Amazon.com) products, etc. -- you can ask the voice assistant for a mulligan. Among the deals still available via Alexa:
- The Amazon Echo for $70
- The Echo Dot ($50 at Amazon.com) for $30
- The Kindle Paperwhite for $80
- The Fire TV Stick for $20
- The Fire TV Cube ($119 at Amazon.com) for $90
- The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini for $19
You can also ask Alexa to list her Prime Day deals, but you'll have to listen to her name them one at a time, then approve or decline the purchase. A better bet: Head to the full list of Alexa deals posted here.See Amazon's Alexa deals
The Alexa-only deals are expected to be available throughout Wednesday, July 18.
Want to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about shopping with Alexa.
Related stories:
Discuss: These Prime Day deals are still available -- but only via Alexa
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.