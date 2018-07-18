CNET también está disponible en español.

These Prime Day deals are still available -- but only via Alexa

Although Prime Day 2018 is officially over, you can ask Alexa for discounts on Amazon gear.

Prime Day 2018 is over, but Alexa can still hook you up with some of Amazon's best deals.

"An old friend came in from out of town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. Locusts!"

Whatever your reason for missing Prime Day 2018 (maybe you got caught up watching classic 80s movies like "The Blues Brothers"?), it's not too late -- for some deals, at least.

If you own any Alexa-capable device -- an Amazon Echo ($100 at Amazon.com), select Fire tablets and Fire TV ($70 at Amazon.com) products, etc. -- you can ask the voice assistant for a mulligan. Among the deals still available via Alexa:

You can also ask Alexa to list her Prime Day deals, but you'll have to listen to her name them one at a time, then approve or decline the purchase. A better bet: Head to the full list of Alexa deals posted here.

See Amazon's Alexa deals

The Alexa-only deals are expected to be available throughout Wednesday, July 18.

Want to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about shopping with Alexa.

