"An old friend came in from out of town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. Locusts!"

Whatever your reason for missing Prime Day 2018 (maybe you got caught up watching classic 80s movies like "The Blues Brothers"?), it's not too late -- for some deals, at least.

If you own any Alexa-capable device -- an Amazon Echo ( ), select Fire tablets and Fire TV ( ) products, etc. -- you can ask the voice assistant for a mulligan. Among the deals still available via Alexa:

You can also ask Alexa to list her Prime Day deals, but you'll have to listen to her name them one at a time, then approve or decline the purchase. A better bet: Head to the full list of Alexa deals posted here.

The Alexa-only deals are expected to be available throughout Wednesday, July 18.

Want to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about shopping with Alexa.

