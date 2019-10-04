Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is a Petri dish of trolls who feed on sending offensive messages, replies or Tweets to other users. That's why Twitter has rolled out a couple of new tools on its app and via browser. One helps you hide negative replies to your Tweets and the other filters out rude direct messages. These new tools are designed to help weed out the most aggressive comments.

The new filter tool will search your incoming messages for offensive or inappropriate replies and hide them in a folder -- you can still see them on your time, when you're feeling mentally fortified.

The tweet-hiding feature is out now, and the Direct Messages filter is still rolling out to users, so you may not see it yet. Here's how to access the latest troll-blocking tools.

Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind. pic.twitter.com/Sg5idjdeVv — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 15, 2019

Get to the Direct Messages filter

While Twitter can filter inappropriate messages from users, you can still access and delete them. You can also go to your message settings and toggle off Receive messages from anyone to prevent unwanted messages from showing up in your inbox.

1. Open the Twitter app on iPhone ( ), Android or via a browser.

2. Tap the Messages icon (shaped like an envelope).

3. Select Message requests.

4. Tap Show. Twitter notes that this will "show additional messages, including those that may contain offensive content."

5. The additional messages will open and you have the option to view them or delete them.

6. To delete a message, select the trashcan icon to the right of it.

7. A message will appear asking if you're sure you want to delete the message. Tap Delete.

Hide replies to your Tweets

If there's a reply to your Tweet that you find negative or disrespectful, you can now hide it.

1. In a reply, select the down-facing arrow in the corner of the Tweet.

2. Select Hide Reply.

If the Tweets or direct messages are too much for you to handle on your own, you can anonymously report the Tweet or the account.