HolidayBuyer's Guide
Mobile

These are the store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

You already know where to find the best tech deals. Here's when you can get them.

walmart-store.jpg

 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Anyone serious about scoring Black Friday savings need to do some serious planning. For example, you might want to use this app to browse the local store ads and figure out what you're planning to buy, and where.

Once you've locked down the where, it's time to focus on the when -- as in, when do the stores actually open?

As you're no doubt aware, some get the ball rolling on Thanksgiving Day. Others wait until the crack of dawn on Friday. Here's a rundown of the major retail chains offering tech items and their hours on those two days.

Store

Thanksgiving hours*

Black Friday opening time*

Best Buy

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

8 a.m.

BJ's

Closed

7 a.m.

Costco

Closed

9 a.m.

Five Below

6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

7 a.m.

Fry's

TBD

TBD

GameStop

TBD

TBD

Kohl's

5 p.m. to normal close on Friday

Opens Thanksgiving Day

Micro Center

TBD

TBD

Office Depot/Office Max

Closed

7:45 a.m.

Sam's Club

Closed

7 a.m.

Staples

Closed

7 a.m.

Target

6 p.m. to midnight

6 a.m.

Walmart

6 p.m. to normal close on Friday

Opens Thanksgiving Day

*All times were collected from store web sites and/or ad circulars. Times may vary depending on location.

Check back for additional updates and listings as we find them!

In the meantime, tell us what store(s) you're planning to hit and what you're hoping to get.

