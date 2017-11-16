Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Anyone serious about scoring Black Friday savings need to do some serious planning. For example, you might want to use this app to browse the local store ads and figure out what you're planning to buy, and where.

Once you've locked down the where, it's time to focus on the when -- as in, when do the stores actually open?

As you're no doubt aware, some get the ball rolling on Thanksgiving Day. Others wait until the crack of dawn on Friday. Here's a rundown of the major retail chains offering tech items and their hours on those two days.

Store Thanksgiving hours* Black Friday opening time* Best Buy 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. 8 a.m. BJ's Closed 7 a.m. Costco Closed 9 a.m. Five Below 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. 7 a.m. Fry's TBD TBD GameStop TBD TBD Kohl's 5 p.m. to normal close on Friday Opens Thanksgiving Day Micro Center TBD TBD Office Depot/Office Max Closed 7:45 a.m. Sam's Club Closed 7 a.m. Staples Closed 7 a.m. Target 6 p.m. to midnight 6 a.m. Walmart 6 p.m. to normal close on Friday Opens Thanksgiving Day

*All times were collected from store web sites and/or ad circulars. Times may vary depending on location.

Check back for additional updates and listings as we find them!

In the meantime, tell us what store(s) you're planning to hit and what you're hoping to get.

