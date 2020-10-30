The Mandalorian season 2: How to watch the premiere tonight on Disney Plus

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

If you have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll get fresh Baby Yoda in your life. Season 2 of Star Wars series The Mandalorian drops tonight, Friday, Oct. 30, on Disney's streaming service, which means it's time to read the season 1 recap and clear your calendar for this evening. (What am I saying? No one has Friday night plans anymore.)

See below for a spoiler-free look at how you can watch season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

How do I stream stuff on Disney Plus?

You can access Disney Plus on phones, tablets, computers, connected TVs and streaming media boxes. Disney has global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Amazon, Google, LG, Microsoft, Roku, Samsung and Sony. You can stream Disney Plus on the following devices:

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for November 2020





How much does Disney Plus cost?

In the US, the service costs $7 a month. You can also save a bit by plunking down $70 for the annual plan, which works out to $5.83 a month. Unlike Mulan, which costs an additional $30 for US viewers (who don't wish to wait until Dec. 4), The Mandalorian is free without delay to all Disney Plus subscribers.

International pricing and availability varies. In Australia, Disney Plus costs AU$9 a month or AU$90 a year; UK residents pay £6 per month or £60 a year; and Canadians are charged CA$9 a month, or CA$90 a year. See our full Disney Plus explainer for more international pricing.

How do I group-watch Disney Plus?

Even if your Star Wars-loving family and friends are in different houses, you can still watch The Mandalorian together (sort of) with Disney Plus' GroupWatch feature. You'll find the GroupWatch option to the right of the play button, and you can invite up to six people to all stream the show at the same time. Once you're watching together, you can share emojis to react to the action. Here are the full details on how to group-watch Disney Plus.

Is there a trailer I can watch?

The official Mandalorian season 2 trailer dropped last month, and a special-look trailer hit last week. You can watch the official trailer below.

And you can watch the special look trailer on YouTube or embedded below.

What's the episode release schedule?

Like the first season, season 2 comprises eight episodes. They will be released each Friday for the next eight weeks. And like it did last season, Disney is calling each episode a "chapter" and will start season 2 with chapter 9. Here's the schedule:

Chapter 9: Friday, Oct. 30

Chapter 10: Friday, Nov. 6

Chapter 11: Friday, Nov. 13

Chapter 12: Friday, Nov. 20

Chapter 13: Friday, Nov. 27

Chapter 14: Friday, Dec. 4

Chapter 15: Friday, Dec. 11

Chapter 16: Friday, Dec. 18

Who's behind season 2 of The Mandalorian?

Directors for the new season include creator Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Who's in it?

Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian. Other returning cast members include Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon and Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing. Rosario Dawson will reportedly join the cast for season 2 as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. And Boba Fett is rumored to make his return in season 2 and be played by Temuera Morrison, according to The Hollywood Reporter and CNET's sister site Comicbook.com.

When does the show take place within the Star Wars universe?

The show is set seven years after Return of the Jedi, so six years after the Empire's final defeat at the Battle of Jakku and 23 years before The Force Awakens.