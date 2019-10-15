The Mandalorian: How to watch the new Star Wars series on Disney Plus

Lucasfilm

Boba Fett is long gone, but a new warrior is arriving to the Star Wars universe when The Mandalorian launches Nov. 12 with the Disney Plus streaming service. The long-awaited live-action Star Wars series will drop weekly instead of the binge-friendly, full season method favored by Netflix. Here's what you need to know to start streaming The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

How I stream stuff on Disney Plus?

Disney has said that Disney Plus will support streaming to phones, tablets, computers, connected TVs and streaming media boxes. The company said it has global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony, which means you'll be able to access Disney Plus on the following devices:

During a Disney Plus presentation earlier this year, slides included photos of Amazon Fire TV ( ) devices as well, but the company hasn't specifically confirmed Amazon's devices or whether Disney Plus will be an option on Amazon Prime Video Channels. One issue between the two companies reportedly revolves around ad revenue. Disney executives have said, however, that they intend for Disney Plus to be supported by all major devices that stream video.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

In the US, the service will cost $7 a month. You can also save a bit by plunking down $70 for the annual plan, which works out to $5.83 a month.

International pricing and availability will vary, both in terms of cost and when the service debuts. In Australia, the service will launch on Nov. 19 and cost AU$9 per month or AU$90 a year. A launch date for the UK has not been announced as of yet, nor has price.

Is there a trailer I can watch while I wait for Nov. 12 to get here?

There sure is! Check it out embedded below or watch the trailer on YouTube.

Who wrote The Mandalorian?

Jon Favreau is writing and producing the show. Favreau said it will explore the darker, freakier side of Star Wars.

Who's in it?

Pedro Pascal, best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, will play the main character, a lone Mandalorian gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

When does it take place within the Star Wars universe?

According to Favreau, the show will be set seven years after Return of the Jedi (so six years after the Empire's final defeat at the Battle of Jakku and 23 years before The Force Awakens) and will focus on all-new characters.