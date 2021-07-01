iOS 15 public beta is here, but is your iPhone compatible? Check this list

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

The next major software update for the iPhone, iOS 15, is now available for those who want to test it. Unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference along with a slate of other product releases in June, iOS 15 is now available as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15), with the general release arriving in the fall, likely alongside the rumored iPhone 13.

iOS 15 includes new features like the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users, easier sharing on iMessage and updates to Apple Maps. In terms of privacy-focused improvements, iOS 15 expands on-device processing to further limit the potential circulation of your data, and gives you more information about what data third-party apps are collecting from your Apple devices.

Want to know if you'll be able to download iOS 15 on your iPhone once it's generally available? Here are all of the supported devices.

Will iOS 15 work on my iPhone?

iOS 15 will be compatible with the following iPhones, according to Apple:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

