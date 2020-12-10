The Game Awards 2020: Start time, nominees, how to watch online and what to expect

The Game Awards

We're just hours away from The Game Awards, the annual award show that celebrates the year's best video games. But The Game Awards is also a vehicle for new, potentially exciting game announcements. We already know that we'll see first looks at a new Dragon Age sequel from EA. Nintendo is also announced a new character for Super Smash Bros..



This year's ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will be a little different -- forgoing the live audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Game Awards will be fully virtual. So far, presenters include Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman).

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Game Awards, and where to watch.

When is the Game Awards?

The 2020 Game Awards start Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The preshow starts 30 minutes before the main event. You can watch the stream on multiple platforms:

Who are the 2020 Game Awards nominees?

This year's Game Awards have 30 categories up for grabs including Best Narrative, Best Mobile Game, Best Indie Game and Best RPG. There are also awards for e-sports games and technical aspects like audio design, music and art direction.

As always, the most coveted award is Game of the Year. Here are the nominees for some of the major categories:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Royal Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

Ashely Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man ( ) : Miles Morales

Who are the musical guests?

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is on deck to perform during this year's digital ceremony.

Eddie will perform at @TheGameAwards on December 10 at 4pm PT. The digital livestream event is free and will be available to watch everywhere globally.



More info: https://t.co/z1Bp648fWc pic.twitter.com/xCqFtX84h0 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 2, 2020

Who is going to present at the Game Awards?

Game Awards presenters include Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson, Wonder Woman actress Gal Godot, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker and Swedish Chef from The Muppets. Christopher Nolan, the director of Tenet, has also been announced.

Here's the full list...

Tonight #TheGameAwards:



Keanu Reeves

Brie Larson

Christopher Nolan

Gal Gadot

Tom Holland

Eddie Vedder

Reggie Fils-Aime

JackSepticEye

Troy Baker

Nolan North

Josef Fares

Lorne Balfe

The London Philharmonic Orchestra

Swedish Chef



AND

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter reveal! pic.twitter.com/JnYNUjwvmq — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2020

There will also be a panel on the next generation of gaming.

