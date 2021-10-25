The Facebook Papers: How to read them all

Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting on Friday and building to a timed release on Monday, a collection of news organizations that span the US and Europe began publishing waves of stories on a trove of messages, research, presentations and other internal documents, collectively called the Facebook Papers, that present internal concerns about the social network's responsibility to control dangerous content.

The internal company files -- which include tens of thousands of pages -- were collected by whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who supplied the documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission before testifying at Congress earlier this month. Haugen's testimony followed shortly after an investigation into the files by The Wall Street Journal. On Monday, she testified before the UK Parliament.

The redacted versions of the documents were provided to Congress by Haugen's legal counsel, and the consortium of news organizations -- which includes the Associated Press, The Atlantic, CNN, the Financial Times, Fox Business, Le Monde, The New York Times, NPR, Reuters and Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to Axios -- worked from the same set of documents and agreed to begin publishing stories this morning at 7 a.m. ET, the AP reported.

The reports come from websites, newspapers. magazines and other news agencies. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

To help you find all the articles, we're collecting them here in one place for you to read. We'll update this collection as new stories are published.

A running list of reports on the Facebook Pages

Here's a running list of articles on the Facebook Papers from a collection of new outlets that have seen the internal documents. Note, some of the articles may require a subscription to read.

The Associated Press

Facebook language gaps weaken screen of hate, terrorism, Oct. 25

Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse, Oct. 25

People or profit? Facebook papers show deep conflict within, Oct. 25

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India, Oct. 24

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection, Oct. 22

The Atlantic

'History Will Not Judge Us Kindly,' Oct. 25

How Facebook Failed the World, Oct. 25

What Happened When Facebook Became Boomerbook, Oct. 5

Bloomberg

Facebook Hobbled Team Tasked With Stemming Harmful Content, Oct. 25

Facebook Staff Say Core Products Make Misinformation Worse, Oct. 25

Facebook Privately Worried About Hate Speech Spawning Violence, Oct. 25

The Facebook Papers: Social Network Shaken by Content, User Woe, Oct. 25

CBS

Liberals to "Moscow Mitch," conservatives to QAnon: Facebook researchers saw how its algorithms led to misinformation, Oct. 25

Facebook internal documents show execs knew platform spread misinformation and failed to act at times, Oct. 25

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen: The 60 Minutes Interview, Oct. 3

CNBC

The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site's policies, Oct. 25

CNN

The Facebook Papers may be the biggest crisis in the company's history, Oct. 25

Facebook knew it was being used to incite violence in Ethiopia. It did little to stop the spread, documents show, Oct. 25

Facebook has known it has a human trafficking problem for years. It still hasn't fully fixed it, Oct. 25

Not stopping 'Stop the Steal:' Facebook Papers paint damning picture of company's role in insurrection, Oct. 24

The Financial Times

Facebook bungled efforts to curb explosion of hate speech ahead of Capitol attack, Oct. 25

Employees pleaded with Facebook to stop letting politicians bend rules, Oct. 22

Fox Business

Facebook employees claimed tactics were 'hostile', 'disrespectful' toward users, document shows, Oct. 25

NBC

The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site's policies, Oct. 25

'Carol's Journey': What Facebook knew about how it radicalized users, , Oct. 22

The New York Times

Facebook Wrestles With the Features It Used to Define Social Networking, Oct. 25

In India, Facebook Grapples With an Amplified Version of Its Problems, Oct. 23

Internal Alarm, Public Shrugs: Facebook's Employees Dissect Its Election Role, Oct. 22

NPR

How the 'Stop the Steal' movement outwitted Facebook ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Oct. 22

Politico

Facebook documents offer a treasure trove for Washington's antitrust war, Oct. 25

'This is NOT normal': Facebook employees vent their anguish, Oct. 25

Facebook's Jan. 6 problem: A thin playbook for false election claims, Oct. 25

How Facebook users wield multiple accounts to spread toxic politics, Oct. 25

Facebook's 'fatal flaw': Staff spar over the sway of their lobbyists, Oct. 25

Facebook did little to moderate posts in the world's most violent countries, Oct. 25

Reuters

Facebook knew about, failed to police, abusive content globally - documents, Oct. 25

USA Today

Facebook says it's stopping hate and violence against Black Americans. Its own research shows otherwise, Oct. 25

The story of Carol and Karen: Two experimental Facebook accounts show how the company helped divide America, Oct. 23

The Wall Street Journal

Facebook's Internal Chat Boards Show Politics Often at Center of Decision Making, Oct. 24

The Facebook Files, Sept. 13

The Washington Post

The case against Mark Zuckerberg: Insiders say Facebook's CEO chose growth over safety, Oct. 25

How Facebook neglected the rest of the world, fueling hate speech and violence in India, Oct. 25

Inside Facebook, Jan. 6 violence fueled anger, regret over missed warning signs, Oct. 22

The Verge

Inside Facebook's struggle to keep young people, Oct. 25

Facebook's leaked tier list: how the company decides which countries need protection, Oct. 25

Wired

Facebook is everywhere; its moderation is nowhere close, Oct. 25

How to fix Facebook, according to Facebook employees, Oct. 25

Facebook failed the people who tried to improve it, Oct. 25