The Facebook Papers: How to read the reports

Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting last Friday and building to a timed release on Monday, a collection of US and European news organizations began publishing waves of stories on a trove of messages, research, presentations and other internal documents, collectively called the Facebook Papers, that present internal concerns about the social network's responsibility to control dangerous content.

The internal company files -- which run to tens of thousands of pages -- were collected by whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who supplied the documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission before testifying at Congress earlier this month. Haugen's testimony followed shortly after an investigation into the files by The Wall Street Journal. On Monday, she testified before the UK Parliament.

The redacted versions of the documents were provided to Congress by Haugen's legal counsel, and the consortium of news organizations -- which includes the Associated Press, The Atlantic, CNN, the Financial Times, Fox Business, Le Monde, The New York Times, NPR, Reuters and Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to Axios -- worked from the same set of documents and agreed to begin publishing stories Monday, the AP reported.

The reports come from websites, newspapers, magazines and other news agencies. Facebook didn't respond to a request for comment on the new trove, but it has said that its internal documents are being misrepresented and that a "false picture" is being painted of the social-networking giant.

To help you find all the articles, we're collecting them here in one place for you to read. We'll update this collection as new stories are published.

Now playing: Watch this: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies at UK...

A running list of reports on the Facebook Pages

Here's a list of articles and videos on the Facebook Papers from a collection of news outlets that have seen the internal documents. Note that some of the articles may require a subscription to read.

The Associated Press

The Atlantic

Bloomberg

CBS

CNBC

CNN

The Financial Times

Fox Business

NBC

The New York Times

NPR

Politico

Reuters

USA Today

The Wall Street Journal

The Washington Post

The Verge

Wired