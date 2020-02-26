The cast of Friends is working on a reunion. Here's how to watch

NBC

If you're bummed about Friends leaving Netflix, here's a good reason to cheer up: The cast of the eternally popular 1990s show is filming a reunion episode. Unofficially called the one where they got back together, the unscripted special will be filmed on the original soundstage used to shoot Friends.

Last year, fans were treated to a Friends 25th anniversary special in theaters that showed four original Friends episodes each night for three nights. We suspect the fans will be more excited about a brand new special this year, though.

The only streaming service offering the special episode is HBO Max, so if you want to watch it, you'll have to sign up for a subscription. Here's how to watch the Friends special.

The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max Special 👏👏👏👏 #FriendsReunion https://t.co/89kTTKSREa pic.twitter.com/hRKIElVxvj — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 21, 2020

When will The One Where They Get Back Together be available?

If you're ready to watch the Friends' special, you'll unfortunately have to wait a few more months. The episode won't be available until HBO Max launches in May 2020.

How can I watch the new Friends special?

To watch The One Where They Get Back Together, you'll need to subscribe to HBO Max, but the new service won't be available until May. If you're already a subscriber to HBO Now, you'll be upgraded to HBO Max for free.

And if you subscribe to HBO through AT&T, you'll get HBO Max free. If neither of those options covers you, you may need to subscribe when the service opens.

HBO

How much do I have to pay to watch the new Friends episode?

Since you'll need an HBO Max subscription to watch the new Friends special, you'll need to sign up for the streaming service. As of right now, the cost will be $15 a month. Until HBO opens up subscriptions to its HBO Max service, your best bet is to subscribe to HBO Now and switch over when HBO Max goes live.

If you're hesitant to shell out the cash to watch just one episode, note that the other 236 episodes of Friends will also be on HBO Max. To sweeten the deal, HBO Max will have all the shows and movies HBO offers.

You should also note that the streaming service might have a free trial period for new customers, just as HBO Now does.

