The best Prime Day 2020 phone deals: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for $800, Google Pixel 4 for $449

Deal Savings Price



































Show more (15 items)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off Tuesday -- the same day Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12. While you're not going to find any discounts on the new iPhone on Amazon (sorry), you could very well see some slashed prices on older models like the iPhone 11, along with deals on plenty of phones from other major manufacturers.

Prime Day runs through Wednesday night. Last year, Amazon offered deep discounts on flagship phones like the Moto Z3 Play, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Google Pixel 3XL. Amazon unveiled a bunch of sales before Prime Day 2020 officially started. And now that it's underway, everything from Alexa devices to laptops and TVs is discounted.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals we've found so far -- plus one where Best Buy beats Amazon by $5. Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change.

We'll keep updating this story as more deals become available.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phone, released earlier this year. It's greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, a 100x zoom lens and a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. There are Prime Day deals on the 128GB phone in cosmic black and cosmic gray for $1,050, and the 512GB phone in cosmic black for $1,250. Read our Galaxy S20 Ultra review.

Angela Lang/CNET The midtier S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen and supports the fastest 5G speeds, released earlier this year. It also offers excellent camera image quality. The 128GB phone deal is available in cloud blue, cosmic gray and black. Read our Galaxy S20 Plus review.

Juan Garzón/CNET Sony's 2019 Xperia 1 flagship phone has a large 6.5-inch screen with 4K resolution, and uses OLED and HDR technology to make colors look vibrant. You'll find the standalone phone on sale during Prime Day for $600, or bundled with noise-cancelling Sony WH1000XM3 headphones for $750. Read our Xperia 1 review.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET The Galaxy Note 20, released in August, has several of the same premium features as the pricier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, including a strong battery life. While it can't quite keep up in terms of screen technology, camera specs, build material and RAM, it's a solid option -- especially for $800 on Prime Day. You can find the 128GB version of the Note 20 in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic gray for $800 on Amazon. Read our Galaxy Note 20 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 Power is a 2019 member of the Motorola G budget phone family, offering a wallet-friendly price, several premium features and a gigantic battery (the same size as the one found in the $1,400 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra). The 2020 Moto G Power -- that's G, not G7 -- is faster and newer, but it currently costs $65 more than this model (keep scrolling to find that deal). If you're on a budget and looking for a phone with a super strong battery life, the Moto G7 Power is worthy of consideration. See 2019 Moto G7 models compared.

Sarah Tew/CNET Three more Motorola phones get price drops on Prime Day. The 2020 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 64GB of storage, along with a 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $200 for Prime Day. The Moto G Fast has many of the same features as the Moto G Power, including the 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. However, it does have a smaller battery, less RAM and half of the storage, as well as lower screen resolution. It costs $160 on Prime Day. The Moto G Stylus is also the same as the Moto G Power at its core, with the same processor, RAM, screen, fingerprint reader and selfie camera. But the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. You can pick one up for $240 on Prime Day. Read our Moto G Power review.

Érika García/CNET Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G phone first went on sale this summer, with a 6.7-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, quad-camera array with a 64-megapixel main lens, and 25-watt fast charging. It has 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, 4,500-mAh batteries and onscreen optical fingerprint sensors. It also comes with microSD slots, letting you add up to 1TB of additional storage. It's one of the least expensive 5G phones on the market in the US, especially with the Prime Day discount.

Sarah Tew/CNET The LTE version of Samsung's budget Galaxy A51 went on sale in the spring, and includes a 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and expandable storage up to 512GB. For Prime Day, you'll find the A51 in black, blue and white for $285.

Samsung The budget Samsung Galaxy A21 sports a 6.5-inch HD Plus Infinity-O display, 4,000-mAh battery, 15-watt fast charge support, 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM. It also has a 13-megapixel front-face camera and four camera lenses on the back: a 16-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone can be expanded to 512GB of storage through a microSD card.

César Salza/CNET en Español The 4G Nokia 5.3 smartphone includes a 6.55-inch HD Plus display and a quad rear camera with low light and portrait modes. It was released earlier this year.

LG The LG K30 is a budget phone with a 5.3-inch HD display, a 2,880-mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Cricket Wireless The LG Stylo 5 has a 6.2-inch screen, and, as the name suggests, a built-in stylus pen for writing and drawing. It also features face recognition and a fingerprint sensor.

The following deals were available before Prime Day started, and appear to still be live:

Angela Lang/CNET The much-anticipated 2020 Motorola Razr marked the return of the flip phone, along with new cameras, support for 5G and useful enhancements to the external quick view display. Not to mention that it folds down to conveniently fit in your pocket. (Note that you can get bigger Razr 5G discounts with trade-ins and line activations from wireless providers, too.) Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

Offer expired

Check back to see if this offer is reinstated

César Salza/CNET en Español Chinese electronics giant TCL's 10L phone was released in May as a solid budget phone. While it doesn't have many flashy features, it admirably handles basic tasks and has an elegant design. Read our TCL 10L review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Motorola One Zoom is a midpriced phone with great value and a smooth matte finish, so you won't get fingerprints all over the back. It also has four high-quality cameras on the back (and the one on the front) and a large battery for up to two days of charge.